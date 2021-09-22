Tullahoma Lady Wildcat soccer is still on a roll, plowing over White County Thursday night with an 8-0 victory.
Each year the Lady Wildcats booster honors the seniors with flowers and a little program at halftime. This year the boosters were celebrating their six seniors: Amy Johnson, Kaylee Smith, Paisley Simmons, Katie Ellis, and Mada Uraite.
This year the program looked a little different due to one of the seniors being quarantined. The team did not let that stop them from congratulating all of the seniors together. After the normal ceremony for the seniors, they rushed to the fence to congratulate their teammate that had been quarantined from a distance.
The Wildcats started off the game with a fast attack. Lily Storey scored in the first minute of play, giving the Lady Wildcats the lead. Adriana Escamilla followed Storey’s goal up with two more, bringing the Wildcats to a 3-0 advantage. Freshman Laura Buenrostro netted another Wildcat goal with 20 minutes left in the first half. Senior Paisley Simmons was the last to score in the first half, giving the Wildcats a 5-0 lead before their senior night festivities.
During the second half, Tullahoma’s forward Amy Johnson was able to net her first goal of the night bringing the Lady ‘Cats to a 6-0 edge over the Lady Warriors. Johnson also had two assists during Thursday night’s match.
Freshman Micah Hovater was able to net a ball in the last 10 minutes of play to draw the Wildcat to a 7-0 lead. Katelynn Cyrr was able to top off the game with her first goal with four minutes left on the clock.
The Lady ‘Cats had 25 shots on frame during Thursday night’s game. Tullahoma also had 10 corner kick attempts.
The Lady ‘Cats will travel to Lincoln County this Thursday, Sept. 23, to finish up their weather delayed match. The ‘Cats will then travel to Giles County Saturday to take on the Bobcats.