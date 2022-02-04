Tullahoma Bowling wrapped up their season earlier this year. After the regular season, four girls and one boy qualified to compete in the TSSAA State Individual Championships.
The girls bowling team has been growing. The team had four bowlers qualify for state, which is the most in program history. Lynsey Jackson, Christina Petty, Emilee Hewitt, and Rachel Mitchell all represented Tullahoma at the State Championship.
Senior Lynsey Jackson is the second bowler in program history to qualify for state individuals all four years of her high school career. Tailor Noyce, who graduated in 2018, was the only other four year qualifier. Jackson placed 14th in state individuals last year. Jackson was seeded fourth at the beginning of the tournament. Jackson started off the tournament with a 142. She bowled a 176 her second game then cooled off during her third. Jackson’s highest score out of her six games was a 189. She totaled 949 pins and had a 158.2 average. Jackson finished 24th this season.
Christina Petty qualified as a freshman. Petty placed 38th out of 54 bowlers. Petty scores improved each game. Her first game she scored a 113, then improved by 33 pins. Petty’s best game was her second to last, she bowled a 169. Petty averaged 146.
“State was very exciting and nerve wracking,” Petty said about her experience at state. “My goal for myself is to make it to state every year from here on out.”
Emilee Hewitt and Rachel Mitchell both qualified as sophomores. The pair both started off hot. Hewitt bowled a 166 in her first game, and Mitchell bowled a 146. Hewitt placed behind Petty who bowled five more pins. Mitchell finished 48th. She bowled a 128.8 average.
The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats were district champions for the second year in a row, but were put out in regionals by White House High School.
Austin Carr represented the boy’s team at state. Carr started off strong with a 202 in his first game. Carr kept his momentum in his second game and bowled a 162. He cooled off in his third and fourth game and scored a 149 and 150. He bowled a 175 in his fifth game which helped his average. He finished off the tournament with a 147. Carr averaged a 164.2 and placed 38th out of 54 bowlers.