The Tullahoma Wildcat Wrestling team had a rough time at the TSSAA State Wrestling Championships. Two Wildcats were able to stand on the podium at the end of the three day tournament. Juniors, Cody Agnell and Jerzy Hendrix both brought home hardware.
The Tullahoma Wildcats did not go down without a fight considering every wrestler made it past the first round of consolation. Freshman Justin Frank lost his first match by a fall in the first period. Frank won his second bout by a 12-1 major decision. Frank fell by tech fall during the second round of consolation.
“Anytime a freshman qualifies for the state tournament, it provides a great foundation to build off of for the next season. He is already one of the top 16 wrestlers in the state at his weight. We know he came into the season with very little technique, and he is only going to get better,” said Head Coach Al Morris.
Beau Banks and Brett Smith were pinned in the second round of consolation to be put out of the tournament. Zech Swiger, Cadan Avans, Connor Avans and Cole Morse all lost by decision in the second round of consolation. Swiger lost to Ronan O’connell from Page High School by a 6-3 decision. Cadan Avans lost by just one point. He was defeated by Kylar Chadwick from Polk County High School by a 3-2 decision. Connor Avans lost by a 4-0 decision. Morse lost by a 9-3 decision.
Cadan Avans, Smith, Swiger and Morse are all seniors for the Wildcat team. They took the mat for their last time as Wildcats on Friday night.
“It’s always bittersweet to watch them suit up one last time. I’m very fond of this senior class for many reasons. They will always be remembered as one of the most successful classes in Tullahoma Wrestling history,” Morris said.
Caleb Adkins was able to last through the second round of consolation, but lost by a 7-2 decision in the third round.
Agnell and Hendrix were the only Wildcats to muscle out a medal. Agnell lost his first match by a 10-6 decision, and was bumped straight to the consolation bracket. He won his first consolation bout by pin fall in the third period. Agnell won his next two matches by decision. He won by an 8-6 decision in the second consolation round. He won his third consolation match by a 5-2 decision. Agnell lost in the consolation semifinals to Sam Hutchinson by a 6-2 decision to be put in the fifth place match. He won the medal match by forfeit to place fifth.
“Cody works hard and it shows. He is a kid who give me a fist bump after every practice. There is still a lot to go to continue to get better, and I’m glad we have another year,” Morris said about Agnell and his character.
Hendrix was undefeated at the end of the first day of the tournament. He pinned his first opponent during the second period. He then won by a 13-9 decision to land a spot in the semifinals. Hendrix lost by a 10-2 major decision and was sent to the consolation bracket. He then won by a 2-1 decision in the consolation semifinals to land the third place match. Hendrix lost by a 6-0 decision, but still took home fourth.
“As I have said before, Jerzy is one of the most coachable kids I have ever had. He is the epitome of Tullahoma Wrestling. We are excited to have him one more year,” Morris said.
This tournament brought the wrestling season to an end, and Morris was proud of his team’s season.
“It was a great year. We brought home more hardware than I think any team in Tullahoma Wrestling has ever brought home,” Morris said about his season.
The Wildcats all wrapped up their season, but the coaches will start up the off-season in just a few short weeks. The Tullahoma wrestling program has yearlong opportunities for the wrestlers to get better. Morris wants the wrestlers to build off of their experience at the TSSAA State Wrestling Championships.
“I want our kids to take their experiences and build off them going into the off-season and for next year. I want the consistent level of winning to continue every year,” Morris said.