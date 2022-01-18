The Tullahoma Wrestling team won big on senior night, defeating Dickson County 51-12 before finishing the night off more than doubling the Franklin County Rebels 58-24.
The Wildcats celebrated their seniors before taking on the Dickson County Cougars. Justin Frank received a forfeit to put the ‘Cats up 6-0. Isaiah Reid and Beau Banks both received a forfeit from the Cougars. Clayton Litchford hit the mat, but fell to his Dickson opponent in the third period. Cole Morse received another forfeit and the Wildcats led the Cougars 24-6. Jerzy Hendrix pinned his Dickson opponent in the first period to earn six team points. Connor Avans and Brett Smith received forfeit wins for six points. Cadan Avans won his match against John Campbell with a 5-3 decision win. The Wildcats forfeited the 220 weight class, then Zech Swiger received six forfeit points as the heavy weight to seal the deal of a 51-12 win.
The Wildcats finished the night off with a 58-24 win over the Franklin County Rebels. The Wildcats dominated the whole duals match and only gave up points with forfeits. Isaiah Reid and Beau Banks got their hands raised for six forfeit points to start the night off. Clayton Litchford pinned his opponent in 30 seconds to earn six points. Jerzy Hendrix pinned his opponent in the first period to gain another six points. Cole Morse and Connor Avans received forfeit wins to put the Wildcats ahead 36-6. Senior Cadan Avans pinned Tuck Smith in the first period for another six points. Senior Brett Smith pinned Parker Thompson in the second period to earn his senior night six points. The ‘Cats gave up 12 points to the Rebels with two forfeits. Zech Swiger pinned Zaylon Smith in the first period to earn six points. Justin Frank finished the night off with a major decision win over Christian Fravel. Frank earned 13 points in his match. The Wildcats more than doubled the Rebels to end the night.
The Tullahoma Wildcats were set to host the Moore County Raiders and the Lawrence County Wildcats Tuesday Jan. 18. Results were unavailable before press time. The Wildcats will play host to the Cascade Champions and the Spring Hill Raiders Jan. 20. Wrestling will begin at 6 p.m.