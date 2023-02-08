A few showers this evening, becoming a steady, soaking rain overnight with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
The Tullahoma boys wrestling team advanced to the semi-finals of the state duals this past week, getting by Sycamore 39-33 before falling to 37-21 to Signal Mountain and then being eliminated 42-21 by Fairview.
The eventual champion was Knoxville Halls which slipped past Signal Mountain 36-35 for the state title. For Tullahoma, this meet marked back-to-back appearances in the state duals. The individual state titles now loom on the near horizon.
Tullahoma jumped out early on Sycamore with Cody Agnell pinning Gavin Smith at the 1:18 mark in the 138-pound division. Dylan Davenport answered with a 5-0 decision over Beau Banks at the 145 division. Falls count six and decisions three in scoring.
Caleb Adkins won his match 5-3 over James Vaughn but Sycamore got it back when Luke London pinned Erin Barragan at the 1:43 mark in the 160 pound division. Carson Avans got six points for the Wildcats by pinning Seth Johnson at 1:42 in the 170 pound class.
Connor Avans then followed up in the 195-pound division with a pin at the 3:26 mark over Nathan Heathman to get his team six points. Nathan Jones followed up at 220 pounds with a 5-4 decision over JB Sober. Evans Dixson got a win for Sycamore with a fall at 4:51 over Robert Tatum in the 285 pound division. Brodie Minor got six points for the ‘Cats with a forfeit.
Sycamore kept it close down the stretch in the 113 pound category with a fall at 1:39 over Sayvion Surles but Justin Frank got it back for Tullahoma with a quick fall in the 120 pound class over Brendon Monroe just 51 seconds in. Noah Peppard recorded the last win for Sycamore of the day, defeating Nolan Stroop in the 126 division with a fall at 5:16. Caiden Mears then did the honors at 132 by taking a 10-2 decision over Trey Moreland.
The following were the outcomes of the remainder of the day as the squad faced off on the mat against Signal Mountain and Fairview.
Signal Mountain 37, Tullahoma 21
145
Cody Agnell (Tullahoma) over Cameron Elliot (Signal Mountain) (Dec 9-3)
152
Jackson Davis (Signal Mountain) over Caleb Adkins (Tullahoma) (MD 10-0)
160
Jerzy Hendrix (Tullahoma) over Mason Lillard (Signal Mountain) (Fall 0:54)
170
Jaxon Quails (Signal Mountain) over Carson Avans (Tullahoma) (Dec 5-4)
182
Connor Avans (Tullahoma) over Carson Burkholder (Signal Mountain) (Fall 0:54)
195
Matthew Swiger (Tullahoma) over Christian Garner (Signal Mountain) (Dec 7-2)
220
Nathan Jones (Tullahoma) over Jacob Winchester (Signal Mountain) (Dec 6-2)
285
Daniel Odom (Signal Mountain) over Robert Tatum (Tullahoma) (Fall 7:00)
106
Luke Higdon (Signal Mountain) over Sayvion Surles (Tullahoma) (Fall 1:37)
113
Joseph Uhorchuck (Signal Mountain) over Justin Frank (Tullahoma) (Fall 0:58)
120
Carter Lynch (Signal Mountain) over Unknown (For.)
126
Ethan Uhorchuck (Signal Mountain) over Nolan Stroop (Tullahoma) (Fall 1:12)
Fairview 42, Tullahoma 21
152
Caleb Adkins (Tullahoma) over John Spicer (Fairview) (Dec 5-1)
160
Malachi Bennett (Fairview) over Jerzy Hendrix (Tullahoma) (Dec 4-1)
170
Logan Baxley (Fairview) over Carson Avans (Tullahoma) (Fall 4:56)
182
Connor Avans (Tullahoma) over Noah Bates (Fairview) (Fall 1:25)
195
Boe Sanderson (Fairview) over Matthew Swiger (Tullahoma) (Fall 3:31)
220
Kendrick Curtis (Fairview) over Nathan Jones (Tullahoma) (Fall 2:29)
285
DeCarlos Slaughter (Tullahoma) over Ethan Locke (Fairview) (Fall 5:06)
106
Dallas Day (Fairview) over Sayvion Surles (Tullahoma) (Fall 0:54)
113
Josua Helm (Fairview) over Justin Frank (Tullahoma) (Fall 2:41)
120
Henry Ribble (Fairview) over Unknown (For.)
126
George Bates (Fairview) over Nolan Stroop (Tullahoma) (Dec 6-2)