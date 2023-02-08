wrestling picture

The Tullahoma boys wrestling team advanced to the semi-finals of the state duals this past week, getting by Sycamore 39-33 before falling to 37-21 to Signal Mountain and then being eliminated 42-21 by Fairview.

The eventual champion was Knoxville Halls which slipped past Signal Mountain 36-35 for the state title. For Tullahoma, this meet marked back-to-back appearances in the state duals. The individual state titles now loom on the near horizon.

