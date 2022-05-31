The Tullahoma High School basketball teams hosted their kid’s camp last week. The campers were taught the fundamentals of basketball and participated in fun games like make or miss and gotcha.
Wildcat Head Coach Jason Welch said the camp was filled with Wildcats and Lady Wildcats from grades kindergarten to eighth grade.
“We had a great turn out this year with 115 campers,” Welch said.
During the three day camp, campers were taught the fundamentals of basketball by the high school coaches and middle school coaches.
“We worked on basic skills, offense, defense and lots of shooting,” Welch said.
The young ‘Cats participated in shooting drills and worked to control the ball. The ‘Cats also did defensive drills.
The high school ‘Cats led the campers through the stations and even participated in the games.
“The players helped lead the groups from station to station. They also helped with instruction and played with the campers,” Welch said.
“Interactions like this camp helps get kids excited about high school basketball and they learn that it’s fun. It adds to our elementary league, and middle school programs. In the long run those both filter straight into the high school. My favorite part about this camp is being able to watch the kids have fun and interact with our players and coaches,” Welsh said.
The Wildcats and Lady Wildcats have both started their summer workouts. The Wildcat team added several new faces to their roster. The Lady Wildcats are looking at becoming stronger with their returners and their new head coach Chad Hibdon.