The Tullahoma Wildcats wrestling team dominated Cascade and Spring Hill to clinch their 11th straight district title.
The Wildcats more than doubled both of their opponents. Tullahoma defeated the Spring Hill Raiders 57-24 to start their night off and closed with a 53-21 district title victory over the Cascade Champions.
Connor Avans defeated Michael Carter with an 8-7 decision to get things going against the Raiders. Cadan Avans pinned his Spring Hill opponent in less than a minute. Brett Smith pinned his opponent in the second period to advance the Wildcats to a 15-0 lead. Roark Konyndyk pinned his opponent in 20 seconds. Chandler Kile and Zech Swiger secured two more pin fall wins for the Wildcats.
Brayden Johnson fell to his opponent to give Spring Hill their first points. The Wildcats still led 33-6 at that point. Jacob Morse pinned his opponent for another six team points as Tullahoma regained momentum on the mat although Isaiah Reid and Gabriel Edge both fell to their opponents.
Caiden Mears gained six forfeit points while Beau Banks pinned his opponent in the second period for six points. Clayton Litchford fell in the third period. Jerzy Hendrix pinned Jonathan Childs to secure the 57-24 win.
The Wildcats were crowned district champions with a 53-21 victory over Cascade. Cadan Avans started the duals match off with a victory for the Wildcats. Avans won by disqualification due to unnecessary roughness from his opponent. Smith, Konyndyk, and Kile all lost their matches to give Cascade an 18-6 lead. Zech Swiger got the Wildcats back on track with a technical fall of 15-0. Johnson and Edge both received six forfeit points to give the Wildcats a 23-18 lead. Reid fell to his opponent in the second period while Mears chalked up six forfeit points to put the Wildcats back in the lead. Banks, Litchford, Hendrix and Connor Avans all recorded pin fall victories to cement the championship.
The Wildcats will play host to Eagleville High School Thursday, Jan. 27 to vie for the region title. Wrestling is set to start at 6 p.m.