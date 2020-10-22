Tullahoma might be experiencing a little déjà vu this week, as it gets set to host Nolensville this Friday night.
The Wildcats (8-0, 3-0) were originally scheduled to host the Knights back on Oct. 2. However, two days before that matchup was slated to take place, Nolensville was forced to cancel due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Rather than scrap the Region 4-4A contest, Tullahoma made some changes to its schedule. Instead of taking on Giles County like initially planned, the Wildcats rescheduled its matchup against Nolensville for this Friday.
This go around, the contest has a little more importance to Tullahoma. If the Wildcats are able to defeat the Knights, they will be crowned region champions.
A loss would put Nolensville in control of the region. However, the Knights close out the regular season on Oct. 30 with a home game against No. 3 ranked Marshall County.
“If they beat Marshall, Nolensville would be region champions,” said THS Head Coach John Olive. “If they were to lose to Marshall, I don’t know, it would be a three-way tie. Then, we would start going through some tiebreakers. I don’t want to do that, I want to win it outright and that’s what our players want to do as well.”
The Knights are coming off of a blowout win over Maplewood last week, dominating 42-0 at home in the region matchup. Tullahoma also notched a shutout victory last Friday in a region contest, downing Lawrence County 31-0 on the road.
Tullahoma jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead, after quarterback Ryan Scott broke loose for a 13-yard touchdown run. The Wildcats added to their lead in the second quarter as KeiShawn Cummings punched the ball into the end zone from a yard out.
Jakobe Thomas reeled in Tullahoma’s third touchdown of the night, catching a short pass from Scott and turning it into a 64-yard score. Cummings then broke free for a long 66-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Justus Chadwick added the final points for Tullahoma and drilled a 32-yard field goal with just over eight minutes left in the contest.
Tullahoma put up 373 yards in the victory over Lawrence County, with 211 of those coming on the ground. Cummings ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, while Scott added 52 yards and a score on 10 rushing attempts.
On the defensive end, Tullahoma held Lawrence County to 175 yards, including 110 rushing yards. Tullahoma has held opponents to an average of 201 yards per game, with opponents only running for an average of 84 yards per contest.
The ground game is what led Nolensville to a win over Maplewood last week, as Samson Johnson ran for four touchdowns in the victory. In fact, Johnson put up a pair of first-quarter scores for the Knights, both coming off of direct snaps. The tailback found the end zone from two yards out, before following that with a one yard score.
Nolensville struggled to move the ball in the second quarter, but took advantage of three crucial mistakes by the Panthers to take a 28-0 lead into halftime. Mike McWilliams first intercepted a Maplewood pass, but the Knights could not capitalize for points after missing a 42-yard field goal.
Maplewood was intercepted on its next possession as well, as Brayden Rose gave Nolensville the ball at the Panthers’ 40-yard line. Five plays later, Johnson scored his third touchdown of the night, this time rushing for a 4-yard touchdown with just over two minutes left before halftime.
The Knights added one final first-half touchdown, after Maplewood faked a punt and was stopped at its own 24-yard line. Nolensville added another touchdown two plays later when quarterback Ryder Galardi hit Chance Fitzgerald for an 11-yard score.
It took less than 10 seconds for the Knights to add to their lead in the third quarter on another big play by Fitzgerald. On the second-half kickoff, Fitzgerald returned the ball 79 yards for a touchdown to put his team up 35-0.
Nolensville added its final score on its next offensive possession. Once again, Johnson received the direct snap and held on to the ball from a yard out, to put his team in front 42-0.
Kickoff for this Friday night’s matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. Senior night ceremonies will take place before game time. Tickets will be sold at the Wilkins Stadium box office beginning at 5:30 p.m.
For those who can’t make it to this Friday night’s contest, it will be shown live on the LightTube Sports Network, channel 23. An audio-only feed will be available on LightTube’s YouTube page, and the game will also be broadcast on 93.9 The Duck.