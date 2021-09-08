The Tullahoma Wildcats are set to take on the Marshall County Tigers this Friday in the Wildcats first home game this season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Marshall County is a familiar face for the Wildcats. Facing them twice last year, once in regular season and once in play offs, the Wildcats were victorious during both matchups winning 42-7 during regular season and 35-7 during playoffs.
The Marshall County Tigers have started off their season strong with three straight victories. The Tigers are coming off of a 42-0 win over district opponent Creek Wood after dispatching Shelbyville 21-14.
Despite the Wildcats having a bye week last week, they moved up in state ranking. The Wildcats are now ranked number 2 in the state according to associated press. The Wildcats are still fresh off of their rivalry win over Coffee County, and are zoning in on Friday’s matchup. The Wildcats ascended to the number-two spot in the state after defending 4A champion Elizabethton was crushed by perennial powerhouse Greeneville 42-12. The loss allowed Tullahoma to move up a spot despite being on bye. Despite the crushing defeat, Elizabethton only fell two spots to number three, one above the red-hot Pearl Cohn team that won by COVID forfeit this past week. Pearl Cohn is on Tullahoma’s schedule this season. Meanwhile, their opponent this week, Marshall County, remains ranked eighth in the state in 4A, just behind the undefeated Upperman Bees. Last year when Tullahoma and Marshall first met, they were ranked two and three in the state, respectively.