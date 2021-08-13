The Tullahoma Middle School football team suited up Tuesday in a matchup against the Warren County Pioneers. The Wildcats stayed neck and neck with the Pioneers ending the game in a 6-6 tie.
The Wildcats took on the gridiron Tuesday night against the Warren County Pioneers in their last preseason matchup.
“I think we got some of the new guy’s jitters out during this game,” Head Coach Mike Frederick said.
Alex Bobo and Micah Winton were both voices echoing throughout Wilkins Stadium on Tuesday night. Bobo made the first run for the Wildcats gaining six yards against the Pioneers. Alex Bobo had a total of 20 yards for the Wildcats in just the first half.
“[Bobo] is just a really good athlete. His ability to move and cut, and I saw it early on and anticipated to get him on the corner,” Coach Frederick said.
Micah Winton also had a lot of yardage for the Wildcats. Winton went on to score the Wildcats’ only touchdown of the night. Winton had 28 yards in the first half.
“He is our A back out of the back field. He did a pretty good job shutting down the middle on plays. He is a good, hard-hitting, hard to bring down player. I’m looking forward to this year with him running the ball a lot,” Coach Frederick mentioned.
Quarterback Lucas Reed also made some key plays to help the Wildcats. Reed had an 18 yard pass right before the end of the half to Alex Bobo.
“Reed is doing a good job. He is throwing the ball real well,” Coach Frederick said.
“He executed pretty decent for the first game, and he is getting better and better.”
The Wildcats defense took on the Pioneers and shut them down. They had one fumble recovery and only allowed one touchdown.
“The defense did real good. We have to get more aggressive though,” Coach Frederick said.
“We have no returning starters this year and we have a lot of first year players. We have to learn and get better as we go,” Coach Frederick commented after the Warren County game.
The Wildcats will go against cross county rivals the Coffee County Red Raiders on Tuesday the 17th at Wilkson Stadium.