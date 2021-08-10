The Tullahoma Wildcats continued their tune up for 2021 season with a pair of shutout wins over the visiting Warren County Pioneers Friday night with the varsity blanking their 6A foe 24-0 while the junior varsity followed suit with an 18-0 whitewashing of the Pioneers.
The win comes just over a week before Tullahoma kicks off its regular season at Shelbyville Aug. 19 in a Thursday night affair against their long-time nonconference rivals.
During last Friday’s scrimmage, Warren County struggled to find a way to score against the Wildcats defense. The Pioneers are coming off an 8-3 season which ended with a 17-13 loss at Mt. Juliet in the first round of the state playoffs in 2020. However, they visited Tullahoma without the services of 6A Mr. Football winner CJ Taylor who is now playing for the Vanderbilt Commodores. Meanwhile, the Wildcats are coming off an undefeated regular season where they won the region title. The 2020 squad made it to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs, only to be sent home by Nolensville following a close 15-14 tilt.
With an aggressive defense, the Wildcats held the Pioneers scoreless on Friday night as the varsity played the first half of the scrimmage while the junior varsity played the second half. On the defensive side of the ball, Brandon Painter, Cameron Robinson and Landon Foutch all had key stops against the visiting squad. The Pioneer offense had a hard time breaking the Wildcat defense. The Ryan Scott-led offense then took over.
The Wildcats started off strong. KeiShawn Cummings ran the ball for 6 yards and then hauled in a 17 yard pass from quarterback Ryan Scott. Scott handed off the ball to Cummings for another 13 yard gain. With a quarterback keeper run, Ryan Scott gained another 13 yards to bring the Wildcats to the three yard line. Cummings then bolted into the end zone for the first score of the evening.
With another stop from the defense, the Wildcat offense took the field again. Jaxon Sheffield gained 35 yards in a pair of runs from scrimmage and then Jacob Dixon followed that up with a six-yard run. The drive eventually saw five-star ranked kicker Justus Chadwick boot a 44-yard field goal to give the Wildcats to a 10-0 lead.
The Pioneers were again stymied by the Wildcat defense which forced a turnover at the Tullahoma 26. Seniors Jacob Dixon and Brody Melton worked together to earn the Wildcats third touchdown of the night. A Grant Chadwick extra point made it 17-0.
Backup quarterback Wade Collins came into the game in relief Ryan Scott and made passes to Ragan Tomlin and to move towards the end zone. With an 18-yard run from Jaxon Sheffield, the Wildcats were sitting in scoring position. Evan Tomlin scoring the last touchdown for the varsity Wildcats, making it 24-0 at the half.
During the second half, the younger Wildcats got to show their skills on the field. Starting out with the ball, the Wildcats took charge. Jalen Hill ran for a 57-yard touchdown starting the half off 6-0. The Pioneers were still not able to hold their own against the Wildcats defense.
After receiving a Pioneer punt, the Wildcats made their way down the field with contributions by Liam Grider, Jack Damron, Jake Martin, and Zane Hopf. Russell Simmons got the honors of the score and put the Wildcats ahead 12-0.
The Wildcats added a late score for window dressing to complete an 18-0 domination of the Pioneers by the Wildcat junior varsity.
The Wildcats will finish up their preseason as they host Franklin County this Friday night in a Jamboree. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.