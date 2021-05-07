Trenton Sholey and Brody Melton combined to throw a one-hitter as Tullahoma shutout Shelbyville 6-0 at home Thursday in the first round of the District 8-AAA Tournament.
Sholey got the start for the Wildcats and tossed three innings before weather forced the game to be delayed two hours. In his outing, Sholey allowed just a single and struck out a batter.
Once play resumed, Melton pitched the final four innings for Tullahoma. During the course of his appearance, Melton did not allow a hit, but he did surrender four walks, while he additionally punched out seven batters.
After being held to just a hit in the first three innings, the Wildcats’ offense sprang to life with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Jacob Dixon drew a walk to lead off the frame and scored when DJ Dillehay lined a double into left field to make it a 1-0 contest.
Joe Duncan followed with an RBI double of his own to drive in DJ Dillehay. Duncan later stole second base and scored when Jayron Morris hit a sacrifice fly into right field.
Tullahoma tacked on three more scores in the bottom of the fifth inning. Ragan Tomlin powered his second home run of the season, this one a one-out solo shot to right field to put the Wildcats in front 4-0.
Dixon reached on a two-out single and shortly thereafter moved to second base on a wild pitch. A dropped third strike allowed Dixon to score and Dillehay to advance all the way to third base on the Shelbyville mistake.
Melton then drew a walk in his at-bat, before James Sells came in to run for the Wildcat pitcher. Sells stole second base and on the same play, Dillehay was able to steal home to put Tullahoma in front 6-0.
Caden Thomas came away with Shelbyville’s only hit of the night, which came on a single to lead off the top of the third inning. Tullahoma did commit two errors in the contest, but those miscues didn’t come back to haunt the Wildcats.
Logan Roberts got the start for Shelbyville on the mound and took the loss. In three-plus innings, he allowed two runs on two hits and a walk, while he additionally struck out a batter.
Brady O’Neal tossed an inning for the Golden Eagles and surrendered a run on a hit and a walk. Thomas threw an inning for Shelbyville and allowed three runs, only one of which was earned on two hits and a walk, while he struck out three batters.
Nick Johnson tossed the final inning for the Golden Eagles. He did not allow a run and surrendered just a hit and struck out two batters.
Tullahoma (24-10) was next scheduled to head to Lincoln County on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. contest. If the Wildcats defeat Lincoln County, they are scheduled to play the winner of Coffee County and Lawrence County in Shelbyville on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
If Tullahoma loses to Lincoln County, it is scheduled to play the loser of the Coffee County and Lawrence County contest Saturday in Shelbyville at 12 p.m.