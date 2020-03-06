The Tullahoma Middle School baseball team dominated in its season opener, hammering South for a pair of run-rule victories on Wednesday.
The Wildcats opened their year with an 18-0 victory, before following that with a 17-0 beatdown in the second game. Tullahoma had originally been scheduled to play South on Monday and Tuesday. However, weather moved that series to a doubleheader in Tullahoma on Wednesday.
During both games, the Wildcats tossed a pair of no-hitters. In the first game, Jack Parker and Jack Damron combined to keep South hitless in three innings.
Parker tossed the first two innings for Tullahoma, allowing two walks, while striking out four batters. Damron threw the final inning for the Wildcats, giving up a walk and striking out a batter.
At the plate, Grant Chadwick led the way for Tullahoma, driving in three runs on a pair of hits. Evan Tomlin and Parker each drove in a pair of runs for the Wildcats. Brady Welch, Kaleb Blackburn, Faizon Snipes, Josh Rabassa and Bobby Nichols each had an RBI in the victory.
In the second game of the day, Colton Emory and Cade Fanning combined to toss the no hitter against South. Emory struck out all six batters he faced, while Fanning punched out four batters.
Snipes and Avery Smith each drove in three runs for the Wildcats. Both batters had two hits in the victory for Tullahoma.
Chadwick also had to RBI for the Wildcats. Jayron Morris and Colby Tucker each drove in a run for Tullahoma in the victory.
Tullahoma is scheduled to have next week, before opening a series with North on March 16. The Wildcats will travel to Winchester for that first matchup, before returning home to conclude the series on March 17. Start time on both days is scheduled for 6 p.m.