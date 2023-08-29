Tullahoma went down the road to Manchester for the 98th annual Coffee Pot and won 16-0 for their series leading 64th win.
The ‘Cats defense showed up big Friday, intercepting Red Raider quarterback Cole Pippenger four times.
“The guys did an amazing job, they read keys and did better,” Wildcat Head Coach Coy Sisk said. “Not sure how good Rockvale is going to be, but I know we’ve got to continue to get better. We had some mishaps, we’ll find them in film, we know where some of them are at right now, but hustle overcame a lot of it tonight.”
The Wildcats Special Team units also made a big difference in the game. Grant Chadwick highlighted the units. His stat line was three-for-three on field goal attempts from 42, 47 and 53. He averaged 46.3-yards on his six punts and all five kick offs were for touchbacks. Khani Johnson also made plays on Special Teams with some big returns including one to the 8-yard line to set up the only touchdown of the game.
“It is something that we take pride in and work on,” said Sisk. “It helps to have a weapon in Chadwick. We find that is a third of the game and coaches say it all the time but they don’t devote a third of the practice time to it. We try to give solid time to those special teams.”
The game began with the two teams trading three and outs. The Red Raiders picked up the first fresh set of downs after a run by Caiden Martin for 9-yards on second and 6. They picked up another first down after two more runs by Martin. The drive then stalled after the Wildcats defense forced a third and 8 and kept Pippenger from completing his pas attempt. The ‘Cats still could not move the ball, going three and out again. Coffee County took over at the 27 after a good pun from Chadwick. They picked up their third first down on a pass to Caiden Warren. The defense again stood tall, stopping two runs after short gains and forcing an incomplete pass on third down. On the punt, Johnson had a 35-yard return, letting Tullahoma take over on the Red Raiders’ 45. On first down, Mason Bratcher avoided a sack and threw the ball away to avoid losing yards. Marvancy Johnson gained 9-yards on a run behind the left guard. The third down pass attempt was incomplete. Chadwick came out and hit the 53-yard field goal for the first score of the game.
The ensuing drive for the Red Raiders began going backwards when Will Hyden tackled Pippenger for a 6-yard loss. The first quarter came to a close after the Wildcats tackled Pippenger on third down. The first, first down for the Wildcats was picked up by M. Johnson on the ground. In two runs he picked up 11 yards. A holding call on first down and a false start pushed the ‘Cats back into a first and 20. A screen pass to M. Johnson gained 6 yards bringing it to third and 14. The third down pass attempt by Bratcher to K. Johnson was completed and brought the ball to the 30-yard line, making it fourth and 3. Chadwick came out and booted his second field goal on the night through the uprights from 47-yards out to make it 6-0 with 9:19 left in the second quarter.
The Tullahoma defense continued to harass the Coffee County offense. Colby Tucker and DeCarlos Slaughter combined for the sack on second down, and then Bryson Steverson tackled Martin for a loss on third down. K. Johnson made another big return on the punt, getting all the way to the Coffee County 8-yard line. Tullahoma scored a touchdown on second down with a pass from Bratcher to Ethan Hargrove on a fade in the ride corner of the end zone. After the successful point-after-try they led 13-0 with 6:10 left in the quarter. The two teams traded three and outs again, then Coffee tried to drive before the half but three straight incompletions ended the drive.
The second half began with a three and out by Tullahoma. The defense followed that up with a big play on third and third and 5. Hargrove intercepted the pass from Pippenger. The ‘Cats picked up a first down on a pass to Cayden Poff for 7 yards. Back-to-back incomplete passes and a sack quickly ended the drive and Chadwick was out again. He nailed the 42-yard kick to give Tullahoma the 16-0 lead. The next drive ended for the Red Raiders after a Tucker tackle for loss on Pippenger on third and 3. The Wildcats went three and out. After picking up two first downs, Tullahoma’s defense stepped up again. Robert Tatum record a sack on Pippenger to make it third and 8. After a short run making it fourth and 4, Tucker again tackled Pippenger forcing a turnover on downs. After another Tullahoma three and out, the defense forced an interception. Hyden tipped and picked off Pippenger on the deep pass attempt down the left sideline. The ‘Cats were moving the ball before Martin picked off Bratcher. Pippenger ran all the way to the Tullahoma 9-yard line, but four straight incompletions gave the ball back to the Wildcats. The two teams traded turnovers again, Liam Grider grabbed the third interception for Tullahoma. The ‘Cats fumbled and gave the Red Raider yet another chance to get back into the ballgame, but Poff finally put the nail in the coffin with an interception in the end zone. The offense came onto the field and took three knees to run the clock out.
“The game didn’t go exactly the way you draw it up on Sunday,” said Sisk, “I’ve got to say this ‘these kids had an amazing week of practice,’ Monday was hot, Tuesday we had to change the schedule to 5:30 practice time start, Wednesday having to change, Thursday not allowed to go outside, so we haven’t had a routine yet. I mean the first week our field is under water, we’re having to transfer to fields, go everywhere else, these dudes have handled some adversary and they deserve a little success tonight.”
Tullahoma will look to keep winning Friday when they travel to Rutherford County to take on the Rockvale Rockets at 7 p.m.