The Tullahoma Wildcats advanced to the Region 4 AAA championship after beating the Cumberland County Jets Monday night at Grider Stadium. The Wildcats took the lead during the bottom of the third inning and never looked back, opening the regional tourney with a 7-3 victory over the Jets.
Cumberland County came out swinging during the first inning. Brody Melton was on the mound for the Wildcats. The Jets scored on an error, but the Wildcats were able to close the inning with a double play by D.J. Dillehay to minimize the damage of the early Jet run.
The Wildcats had a quick at-bat with no hits in the bottom of the first inning. The ‘Cats were able to hold the Jets scoreless through the second inning as Cumberland left a runner stranded on second base.
The Wildcats tied the game 1-1 during the bottom of the second inning. Ragan Tomlin singled on a hard ground ball down the first baseline. Brody Melton grounded into a fielder’s choice to the Jet’s pitcher. Tomlin was out advancing to second. Owen Stroop took Melton’s place at first base. Jayden Eggleston reached second on an error by the shortstop and Owen Stroop scored to tie the game 1-1.
The Jets were able to take another lead during the top of the third. Melton walked a batter down to first. The next batter singled to right field. With runners in scoring position, the Jets hit into a fielder’s choice to Colton Emory, and scored one run. The Jets led 2-1 in the middle of the third.
The Wildcats were at the top of their lineup in the bottom of the third. With several hits, the ‘Cats took a 3-2 lead. Dillehay started things off with a hard ground ball to third base. Joseph Duncan singled to center field to put Dillehay on third base. Jayron Morris hit a line drive up the middle to score both Dillehay and Duncan.
Cannon Emory took over pitching responsibilities in the top of the fourth. Emory struck out two batters. Duncan caught the third out in center field.
The Wildcats increased their lead during the bottom of the fourth. Melton singled to left field. Eggleston walked down the line to first base. Colton Emory doubled to score both Melton and Eggleston and put the Wildcats on top 5-2. Cannon Emory, who is normally a pitcher only, stepped into the batter’s box and hit an RBI single to score his brother, Cotlon. The Wildcats had a 6-2 lead at the end of the fourth inning.
The Jets scored their last run during the top of the fifth. Cannon Emory walked a batter. Two hits allowed a run to score. The Jets still trailed 6-3.
The Wildcats were held scoreless during the bottom of the fifth. The Jets were held up during the top of the sixth. Colton Emory turned a double play to second base. Eggleston then made a sliding catch in left field to get the third out.
The Wildcats scored their last run during the bottom of the sixth. Colton Emory singled to right field, then advanced to second on an error by the right fielder. With a lineup change for the ‘Cats, freshman Mason Bratcher walked down the line. Dillehay walked down the line to fill the bases. Duncan hit a line drive to second base and reached on an error. Emory scored to put the ‘Cats on top 7-3.
Evan Tomlin took over pitching duties in the top of the seventh and shut down the Jets. Tomlin allowed one hit, but answered back with a strikeout. Morris caught a pop up behind the plate for the second out. Duncan caught the final out in center field to put the Wildcats in the championship game.
The Wildcats will play host to the Upperman Bees Wednesday, May 18. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Grider Stadium. The Upperman Bees defeated the Page Patriots 7-2 Monday night.
The last time the Wildcats won the Region title was in 2005 when current Head Coach Bryan Morris was a senior.