The Tullahoma middle school football team took their first loss of the year to Harris middle 34-30.

The game began with the ‘Cats scoring on their first play after opening kickoff, on a run up the middle by Zion Jeffery. The 2-point attempt was failed. The Eagles answered immediately by returning the kickoff all the way to the end zone to tie the game. Like Tullahoma, Harris was unable to convert the 2-point try so the game remained tied 6-6. The next drive for Tullahoma went backwards due to multiple pre-snap penalties.

Tags

Recommended for you