What’s it like to be perfect?
Well for Tullahoma, it can say it's exactly that after the Wildcats completed their first undefeated regular season since 1999 with a 54-14 win over Maplewood on Friday night. Tullahoma dominated from the very start and put up the first 54 points in the rout, before the Panthers tacked on a pair of late fourth-quarter scores.
“We felt like we needed to punch them in the nose rapidly and not let them feel like they have any hope,” said THS Head Coach John Olive. “I thought we did a good job of that in the first quarter when we came out and jumped on them pretty quickly.”
It took just 41 seconds for Tullahoma to grab the lead for good. On the fourth offensive play of the ballgame, Wildcats’ quarterback Ryan Scott hit Brody Melton for a 38-yard touchdown. Justus Chadwick knocked in the extra-point attempt to put his team in front 7-0.
Nearly four minutes later, Tullahoma found the end zone for the second time. This time, Jakobe Thomas capped off a five-play, 58-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run with 7:28 remaining in the opening quarter. Justus once again made the extra point to give the Wildcats a 14-0 advantage.
Maplewood went three-and-out on it next offensive series and Tullahoma answered with a quick three-play drive. Jaxon Sheffield scored the first of his two touchdowns with a 6-yard run with 5:12 remaining in the first quarter. Justus followed with the extra point to put the Wildcats up 21-0.
Sheffield added another touchdown to give Tullahoma a 28-0 lead just 10 seconds in to the second quarter. This time, the sophomore running back scored from 15 yards out and Justus again followed with the extra point.
Justin Scott added the Wildcats’ next touchdown with 7:20 left in the first half. After breaking free for an 11-yard run, Scott capped off the drive by punching the ball into the end zone from a yard out. Justus drilled the extra point to move the score to 35-0.
DJ Dillehay added a 44-yard touchdown on Tullahoma’s next possession after the backup quarterback held on to the football. For the final time on the night, Justus connected on the extra-point attempt to give the Wildcats a 42-0 lead with 3:32 remaining in the first half.
Brandon Painter added Tullahoma’s final score before halftime and put the Wildcats up 48-0 at the halftime break. Painter rushed for a 3-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left in the second quarter. The extra point was no good as Grant Chadwick missed the opportunity.
Maplewood fumbled the ball on its first possession of the second half and Tullahoma took advantage. Painter scored his second touchdown of the night, this time from 23 yards out with 7:50 remaining in the third period.
The extra-point attempt was once again no good. This time the snap was high and the Wildcats led 54-0.
Tullahoma totaled 296 yards against Maplewood, the majority of which came from the run game. The Wildcats ran for 212 yards, led by Sheffield who had 73 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Dillehay added 55 rushing yards and a score, while Painter finished with 51 yards and two touchdowns.
Maplewood put up 122 yards of offense, rushing for 98 yards in the season finale. The Panthers completed just four of their 16 pass attempts for 24 yards.
After wrapping up the regular season, Tullahoma is scheduled to host Stone Memorial in the opening round of the playoffs this Friday. The Panthers (4-6) are coming off of a 35-8 loss to Friendship Christian in Friday's regular-season finale.