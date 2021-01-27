When the word dynasty is brought up, it’s usually in reference to a collegiate or professional program.
In Tullahoma though, a dynasty already exists and it’s happening on the wrestling mats. Following a 52-24 win over Warren County Tuesday, the Wildcats have now captured the District 9-AAA for the ninth-straight year.
“Sometimes you take these things for granted because you do it so consistently,” said THS boys coach Al Morris. “To be able to have these kids year after year compete and compete with the best teams in the state, it speaks volumes of the time and effort that our coaches and athletes put into this program.”
According to Morris, the success that his wrestlers have seen doesn’t just start at the high school level. Instead, it’s a community effort as the Wildcats coach stated.
“That success starts with our kids club, it starts at the middle school level and it starts with those coaches,” Morris said. “It also starts the support from the community and our administration. It doesn’t happen without a total team effort and that’s from all age groups.”
“It’s a testament to this program and a lot of people will tell you that this is the best and most complete program in our town,” Morris added. “I’ll echo that as being the head coach. I’m lucky to have the support that I have here in Tullahoma and the people who continue to come back and support this program.”
During Tuesday nights’ matchup, Tullahoma briefly trailed Warren County through three bouts. From that point, the Wildcats seized control and reeled off eight-straight wins to go ahead 48-12 and garnered the 52-24 victory.
“I think this title speaks volumes of our program and the expectations that come with this program,” Morris said. “Over half of our lineup wasn’t expected to be in the lineup this year. Due to many reasons, we had a lot of new faces in the lineup. These guys stepped up when their time was called.”
Under normal circumstances, Tullahoma would head to compete at the Region 5-AAA Duals Tournament. However, the Wildcats have chosen to opt out of the tournament, not wanting to risk possible COVID-19 exposure to their athletes.
“Wrestling is a team sport, but the end of the year and the individual tournament is the end all, be all,” Morris explained. “That’s the goal of each individual wrestler. We talked with other teams across the state to try to get the feel of what their intentions are this year. We found out that a lot of teams have forgone the opportunity to compete at the state duals. With the risk of a kid getting quarantined and having to miss time, it’s not worth the kid missing that much practice time if you’re at the end of the year.
“The ultimate goal is for those individual kids to have that opportunity at state,” he added. “You don’t want to take something away from those kids who have that chance to put their name up on the wall for the rest of their life at Tullahoma High School.”
The Region 5-AAA Tournament this Thursday will feature just one matchup as Blackman hosts Oakland. The winner will go compete at the TSSAA State Duals, while the winner will conclude its season. Typically, the top two teams from the region automatically advance to the state tournament.
During Tuesday’s duals finale for Tullahoma, it was Warren County that jumped in front. Sebastien Smith (106) gave the Pioneers the early 6-0 lead after he pinned Jaydon Lee with 49 seconds remaining in the opening period.
Tullahoma answered back with a victory of its own in the 113-pound bout. Caiden Mears pinned Robert Dodson 37 seconds into the second round to even the match at 6.
Both teams traded back-to-back forfeits as the score remained tied at 12. Warren County’s Caleb Mackie (120) and Tullahoma’s Cody Agnell (126) both won their matches by forfeit.
Tullahoma then scored seven-straight victories, which was led off by Caleb Adkins in the 132-pound matchup. Adkins pinned Seth Lindsay with 49 seconds remaining in his match to put the Wildcats in front 18-12.
Cole Morse followed by garnering a tight decision (three points) in the 138-pound bout. Morse was able to score the narrow 3-0 victory over Alan Esparza, to put his team up 21-12.
Jerzy Hendrix added a much-tighter win for Tullahoma in the 145-pound match. Hendrix battled Brayden McKinely to a 5-4 decision to give his team a 24-12 advantage.
Elijah Cowan then recorded a major decision (four points) for the Wildcats in the 152-pound bout. Cowan controlled the majority of his matchup, winning 14-5 to put Tullahoma up 28-12.
Cadan Avans (160) followed by winning by forfeit in his match, before Trinton Partin (170) and Rex Nunley (182) scored back-to-back pins. Partin first defeated Kalah Lusk 56 seconds into the third round. Nunley followed by beating Conner Smith with 53 seconds remaining in the second round.
Isaac Gillentine (195) won his matchup for Warren County by forfeit. Tullahoma then added its final victory of the day. Roark Konyndyk (220) pinned Daniel Wright with five seconds left in the opening round to put the Wildcats in front 52-18.
The final bout of the match went Warren County’s way. In the 285-pound matchup, Timothy Jerrigan pinned Camryn Potuk with 22 seconds remaining in the first period.
Tullahoma is next scheduled to compete in the Region 5-AAA Individual Tournament. All of those region matches are scheduled to take place at Warren County on Feb. 12 and 13.
The Tullahoma girls wrestling team was scheduled to take part in its region tournament on Saturday. However, as of press time, the results from those bouts were unavailable.