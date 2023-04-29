Tullahoma Middle School Softball honored their four 8th graders on Monday night. Brinley Gillam, Anzley Holloway, Miaha Johnson, and Bella Norman are the four players.

Gillam played for TMS just one year. She moved from Lawrenceburg. She thanked all of the coaches for taking the time to make her a better person and player, her teammates for always having her back, and the fans for making her feel so welcome to the community as the new girl. Her favorite memory while playing for the Wildcats was hitting her very first home run against Harris.

