Tullahoma Middle School Softball honored their four 8th graders on Monday night. Brinley Gillam, Anzley Holloway, Miaha Johnson, and Bella Norman are the four players.
Gillam played for TMS just one year. She moved from Lawrenceburg. She thanked all of the coaches for taking the time to make her a better person and player, her teammates for always having her back, and the fans for making her feel so welcome to the community as the new girl. Her favorite memory while playing for the Wildcats was hitting her very first home run against Harris.
Holloway played for TMS three years. She showed her appreciation to coach Conn for making her the person and softball player she is today and also for how he has always believed in her. She also thanked her parents for getting her the places she needed to be and providing her with the things needed to play the sport she loves. Holloway could pick just one favorite memory, so she listed two: starting varsity in 6th grade and being district and CTC champs that year.
Johnson also played for three years at TMS. She thanked all of her coaches for spending their time on her and making her a better ball player. Her favorite memory was the team winning the CTC during her 6th grade year.
Norman played at TMS for two years. She wanted to thank her parents first, then all of her coaches and teammates. Her favorite memory was when coach Conn taught the team how to slide using a waterslide.
The game after the ceremony Monday did not go very well as Franklin County beat Tullahoma 19-3. The Rebels got their revenge for the game on Tuesday 18 when the Wildcats travelled there and picked up a win. The Wildcats will play at home Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the CTC tournament.