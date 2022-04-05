The Tullahoma Wildcats went 2-1 during the Warrior Classic tournament this past week. The boys’ team defeated the Overton Bobcats with a dominant 17-6 score before escaping the Siegel Stars 5-4.
The Wildcats started off the game against Overton with a double play. Colton Emory caught a runner heading to second then turned to first for the force out. DJ Dillehay struck the last batter out to hold the Bobcats scoreless during the first inning.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Wildcats bats were hot during the bottom of the first. Evan Tomlin led the Wildcats off with a single to shortstop before advancing to second on an error. Jayron Morris then singled to right field to score Tomlin. Dillehay walked down the line to first base, followed by Ragan Tomlin, who singled to right field to fill the bases. Emory reached on an error to score Dillehay and Ragan Tomlin. The Wildcats led 4-0 going into the second inning.
The Bobcats were able to gain the lead during the second inning with a total of six runs, which would end up being their only runs on the night. Camden Quick walked three batters to fill up the bases. The Bobcats’ first run scored on a pass ball, then two more runs scored off of two singles to left field. Wade Collins took over pitching duties during the middle of the inning. Wade allowed a double to left field, which scored another run. Overton reached on an error and scored two more runs before the end of the inning. The Bobcats led 6-4 in the middle of the second.
The Wildcats were held scoreless in the second inning, but Tullahoma was able to steal back the lead in the bottom of the third with 10 scored runs. Dillehay walked down the line once again, then Brody Melton singled to left field. Jayden Eggleston grounded to third base into a fielder’s choice, and Dillehay was called out. Ragan Tomlin then doubled to center field to score Melton. Colton Emory singled to left field to score Eggleston and tie the game at 6. Ashton Dodd singled to right field to score Ragan Tomlin. Joe Duncan hit a ground ball and reached on an error to fill the bases. Evan Tomlin then singled to left field, allowing Emory to run home. Andrew Fulmer walked down the line, and Dodd stepped on home plate. Dillehay then tripled to center field to score all three runners. Eggleston walked down the first base line. Dillehay advanced to home on a passed ball. Ragan Tomlin then doubled to right field to score Eggleston. The Bobcats got the final out, but the Wildcats gained a 14-6 lead by the end of the inning.
After gaining the upper hand, the Wildcats kept the Bobcats caged in with their 6 runs and didn’t allow any runs in the top of the fourth.
The next inning saw Tullahoma add another three runs to the board, going up 17-6. Dodd doubled to right field. Evan Tomlin followed him up with another double, scoring Dodd. Dillehay singled to left field and scored Tomlin. Melton doubled to left field and scored Dillehay.
After that, it was game over, as the Wildcats kept the Bobcats scoreless for the remaining innings.
‘Cats leave Stars seeing stars
During the second game of the Warrior Classic, the Wildcats snatched the lead late in the game to secure the 5-4 victory over Siegel.
The Stars were able to grab a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with three hits.
The Wildcats were held scoreless until the fourth inning, when they were able to even the score. Evan Tomlin started the Wildcats off with a single up the middle. Dillehay followed him up with a single to the shortstop. Melton cleaned it up with a double to center field to score both runners.
Siegel was able to score one run during the bottom of the fifth with a triple followed by a ground out.
The Wildcats answered back during the top of the sixth. Dillehay reached on an error; Melton followed him up with a single to right field. Dillehay then stole home to tie the game at 3-all.
The Stars were then held scoreless in the bottom of the sixth.
Keeping their opponents scoreless allowed the Wildcats to take the lead during the seventh. Cayden Tucker walked down the first base line, then Evan Tomlin singled to center field. Colton Emory singled to center field to score Tucker and take a 4-3 lead. Dillehay flew out to the left fielder on a sacrifice fly to score Tomlin.
The Stars were able to score one run during the seventh inning on an error. The Wildcats closed the game out with a ground out to Dillehay. The late effort allowed the Wildcats to win the match by one over the Siegel Stars.
The third and final game of the Classic, played against the Beech High School Buccaneers, saw the Wildcats outplayed and lose 10-0. The ‘Cats had eight errors on the field during that game.
The Wildcats were next set to travel to Lincoln County for another district match up Monday, April 4. First pitch was scheduled for 6 p.m. Results of that contest were not available by press time.