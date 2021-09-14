The Tullahoma Wildcats clawed their way past the Marshall County Tigers with a 28-20 victory in their home opener Friday night in a battle of Top Ten teams and long-time rivals.
The Wildcats got out to a 21 point lead before the Tigers were able to get on the scoreboard and mount a late run. The eight-point margin of victory was much closer than the recent history between the schools.
The Wildcats faced off against the Tigers twice last year, beating the Wildcats Tigers 42-7 in regular season and then sending Marshall County home for the year with a 35-7 crushing in state playoffs. Friday night saw the district foes both ranked in the Associated Press Top 10 of 4A schools with the Wildcats ranks second and the Tigers ranked eighth.
With Friday’s win, the Wildcats secured their first region victory over the Tigers, dominating with 339 yards of offense.
The Wildcats were neck to neck with the Tigers through the first quarter. Tullahoma’s quarterback Ryan Scott broke the broke the scoreless stalemate during early in the second quarter. Justus Chadwick completed a PAT to bring the Wildcats ahead 7-0.
Scott scored another touchdown with 7:56 left in the first half. Wildcats ended the half with a 14 point advantage over their visitors.
Scott rushed for 62 yards on the night and also completed 15 passes for 143 total yards. Scott collected his pigskin hat trick during the fourth quarter, putting the Wildcats up 21-0. However, that was when the Tigers began mounting a comeback.
Tiger quarterback Devonte Davis connected with Lamarion Pierce to score Marshall County’s first touchdown of the night. Kicker Wyatt Joyce’s PAT erased the goose egg off the scoreboard and made it a two touchdown game. After an onside kick recovery, the Tigers struck again. Davis went to the end zone and connected with Jayden Randolph to cut the Tullahoma lead to 21-14
Tullahoma Senior KeiShawn Cummings then put down the uprising when he danced into the end zone for the last Wildcat touchdown of the night, putting the Wildcats up 28-14.
Pierce scored once more with two minutes left in the game to bring the Tigers back to a one touchdown game. With a fumble on the PAT, the game concluded with a 28-20 score.
The Tullahoma Wildcats will hit the road to take on the Creek Wood Red Hawks this Friday night. Creek Wood is a new opponent to the Wildcats. The Red Hawks have started their season off a 1-3 overall record, being shutout 35-0 last week to region opponent Pearl-Cohn. After a long two hour ride to Creek Wood, the Wildcats will kick off at 7 p.m. The next home game will be the homecoming game against Pearl-Cohn which is ranked third, just behind Tullahoma in the AP Top 10.
While coming up short in their comeback attempt, Marshall County didn’t lose many votes in the AP poll, dropping one spot to ninth. Tullahoma remains second behind perennial powerhouse Greeneville.