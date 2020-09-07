After an impressive 42-7 road win over Marshall County last Friday, Tullahoma found itself moving up in the Tennessee Football Prep Polls and now is No. 3 in the Class 4A rankings.
Prior to Friday, the Wildcats (3-0, 1-0) were ranked sixth, while Marshall County held the third spot in the rankings that are voted on my sportswriters from across the state. Following Friday’s results, Tullahoma moved up to third spot in the state rankings, while the Tigers dropped to seventh.
Elizabethton controls the top spot in the Class 4A rankings, while Hardin County is second in the polls. Anderson County is fourth, while East Hamilton is fifth. Springfield is sixth, while Greeneville occupies the eight spot. Lexington is ranked ninth and Dyersburg rounds out the top 10 spots.
So far this season, Tullahoma has dominated its opponents and in three games, has outscored its opponents 122-33. The Wildcats are averaging 40 points per contest and average 346 offensive yards per game.
Tullahoma has been led by its rushing attack, which has averaged 227 yards per contest this season. The Wildcats rushed for a season-high, 273 yards against Marshall County last Friday.
While Tullahoma’s offense has been able to put up points at a high rate, the Wildcats’ defense has only surrendered 11 points per contest. Tullahoma has yet to allow 300 yards in a contest this season, giving up just 233 yards per contest.
The Wildcats have been able to bottle up their opponent’s rushing attacks, surrendering just 78 yards per game on the ground. In the win over Marshall County, Tullahoma held the Tigers to just 35 yards on rushing yards.
Tullahoma will next travel to Franklin County (0-3, 0-1) for a nonregion contest this Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.