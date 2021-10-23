The Tullahoma High School football team clinched the Region 5 title last night after their victory over Greenbrier. The Wildcats blanked the Bobcats 34-0. This is the first time in Head Coach John Olive’s career at Tullahoma that the Wildcats have won the title two years in a row.
The Wildcats were able to continue their undefeated season with a win over the Greenbrier Bobcats on senior night. After honoring the football, cheerleading and JROTC seniors, the Wildcats took the field in their last regular season home game.
The Wildcats started the game off strong. The defense held the Bobcats during their first drive and the Bobcats only gained one yard.
The Wildcat offense took over at the Tullahoma 37-yard line. KeiShawn Cummings accounted for 147 yards during the Greenbrier matchup. Cummings pushed the offense to the 50-yard line where quarterback Ryan Scott took over. Scott looked down field to find Joe Duncan at the Greenbrier 26-yard line. After a long gain for the Wildcats, KeiShawn Cummings exploded through the defense to find the end zone. Justus Chadwick topped the touchdown off with a point after to put the Wildcats ahead 7-0 with four minutes left in the first quarter.
Chadwick was able to boot four touchbacks in Friday night's game.
Krystopher Uselton had several big plays on the defensive end during Friday night’s game. During the second quarter, Usleton had two interceptions. Uselton made his first interception at the Tullahoma 3-yard line after Will Partin deflected the ball. The Wildcats offense was unable to make a successful run to the end zone, but Uselton intercepted Greenbrier's pass again on the next drive.
The Tullahoma offense took over at the Tullahoma 18-yard line. Jaxon Sheffield was able to gain 30 yards in three rushes. Scott then found Jacob Dixon on the outside to gain another first down for the Wildcats.
The offense kept pushing until Sheffield plowed through the defense to score another Tullahoma touchdown. Chadwick was successful with his PAT and put the Wildcats ahead 14-0.
The Tullahoma defense was able to hold the Bobcat offense once again. Krys Uselton returned the ensuing punt to the Greenbrier 18-yard line. Cummings added another five yards onto the drive. After a holding call, Scott found Dixon once again and added 14-yard gain to get to the Greenbrier 9-yard line. Cummings was able to break through the Greenbrier defense once again to score the last touchdown of the first half to put the Wildcats ahead 20-0 at halftime.
The Tullahoma defense was still hungry for more. Cayden Tucker was able to recover a fumble at the Greenbrier 28-yard line. Cummings pushed his way through for another nine yards. Scott found Dixon again for another three yards. Cummings took it from here. Cummings was pushed for 11-yards by lineman Ian Poe. Cummings broke the plane once again with the help of the offensive line. Chadwick’s PAT was successful and brought the Wildcats to a 27-0 lead.
The defense held the Bobcats to a 2-yard gain. The Bobcats punted the ball to their own 44-yard line. Sheffield penetrated the Bobcat defense once again to gain 14-yards. Scott found Dixon in the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown pass. Chadwick put the pigskin through the posts to top the game off with a 34-0 lead.
The Wildcats will end their regular season with a trip to Glencliff High School Oct. 29. The Wildcats will host the first four rounds of state playoffs.
Olive is looking ahead to the playoff rounds.
“End in Chattanooga. Make your dreams come true this year,” Olive said to the team after Friday night’s Region title game.