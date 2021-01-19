In a battle to the buzzer, Tullahoma was able to do just enough to edge out Shelbyville at home Friday, and capture the 49-48 victory.
With under 20 seconds left on the clock and the game tied at 48, Tullahoma was able to get inside the paint and Krys Uselton put up a shot for the Wildcats. That attempt came up short and he was able to get his own rebound. Once again that jumper was no good.
This time, Joe Duncan came down with the ball for the Wildcats. On his put-back attempt, the Tullahoma forward was fouled, giving him two free throw opportunities with 3.2 seconds remaining on the clock.
Duncan missed his first attempt, before he netted his second, giving the Wildcats a 49-48 advantage. Tullahoma’s defense swarmed Shelbyville on the inbounds play and the Golden Eagles weren’t able to get off a shot as time expired.
The Wildcats led the majority of the first half and took a 22-21 advantage into halftime. Early in the third quarter, momentum shifted and Shelbyville took advantage and led 37-32 heading into the final period of play.
With 6:51 remaining in the fourth quarter, Jailain Anderson knocked down a basket for the Golden Eagles to put his team up 42-35. From there, the comeback was on for Tullahoma and the Wildcats netted six-straight points.
Uselton put up the first points with a basket, before Jacob Dixon hit a free throw. Uselton then scored four-straight points and hit a free throw with 4:33 left on the clock to tie the game at 42.
However, that lead was short-lived as Dashaun Wade hit a free throw to put Shelbyville back in front. On the opposite end of the floor, Uselton once again came up big for the Wildcats as he hit a 3-pointer and Tullahoma led 45-43 with 3:56 remaining in the contest.
Shelbyville countered with three-straight points to retake the lead. Tullahoma tied it again, but with 2:25 left in the fourth quarter, Daman Heath scored to give the Golden Eagles a 48-46 advantage.
Again the Wildcats were able to answer and with 1:32 left on the clock, Duncan tied the contest at 48, before he added the game-winning free throw in the final seconds.
Uselton led Tullahoma with 15 points in the victory. Duncan also added double figures as he totaled 12 points for the Wildcats.
Ryan Scott put up nine points, while Jakobe Thomas netted six points for Tullahoma. Will Partin added four points and Dixon rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats with three points.
Tullahoma was next scheduled to travel to Coffee County on Tuesday. However, as of press time, the result of that contest was unavailable.
The Wildcats (9-3, 5-0) are next slated to host Franklin County on Friday. Tipoff of the girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the boys taking the floor 15 minutes after that contest concludes.