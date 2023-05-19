Zane Hopf and Xavier Farrell both finished in the bottom half overall in the Boys Decathlon for class AA schools. 

The sophomore Farrell finished 9th overall with a total of 4,649 points. He finished 12th in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.57 seconds. Farrell placed 10th in the triple jump with a distance of 38 feet and 11 inches. He won the discus throw easily with a best distance of 114 feet seven inches. Farrell’s shortest distance was still five feet better than the best distance for the second place finisher. He tied in 10th place in the pole vault with a height of six feet six inches. In the 400, Farrell came in 12th with a time of 57.83 seconds. He ran the 110 meter hurdles in a time of 18.09 seconds, good enough for 6th place. Farrell tied for 8th in the high jump with a height of 5 feet 1.75 inches, three people tied in 5th with the height right about that mark. He placed 4th in the shot put with a distance of 37 feet 4.75 inches, just six inches away from a top three finish. Farrell tied in another event, the long jump. He tied in 10th with a distance of 17 feet and 11.25 inches. The last event was the 1500 meter dash. He finished in 4th with a time of 5 minutes 15.70 seconds.  

Tags

Recommended for you