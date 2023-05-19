Zane Hopf and Xavier Farrell both finished in the bottom half overall in the Boys Decathlon for class AA schools.
The sophomore Farrell finished 9th overall with a total of 4,649 points. He finished 12th in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.57 seconds. Farrell placed 10th in the triple jump with a distance of 38 feet and 11 inches. He won the discus throw easily with a best distance of 114 feet seven inches. Farrell’s shortest distance was still five feet better than the best distance for the second place finisher. He tied in 10th place in the pole vault with a height of six feet six inches. In the 400, Farrell came in 12th with a time of 57.83 seconds. He ran the 110 meter hurdles in a time of 18.09 seconds, good enough for 6th place. Farrell tied for 8th in the high jump with a height of 5 feet 1.75 inches, three people tied in 5th with the height right about that mark. He placed 4th in the shot put with a distance of 37 feet 4.75 inches, just six inches away from a top three finish. Farrell tied in another event, the long jump. He tied in 10th with a distance of 17 feet and 11.25 inches. The last event was the 1500 meter dash. He finished in 4th with a time of 5 minutes 15.70 seconds.
Hopf, the senior, finished in 12th but he did not compete in all 10 events. He did not have a score for the 110 meter hurdles, the high jump, or the 1500 meter dash. In the seven events competed in he totaled a score of 3,120. There were only six scores recorded in the seven events, the results available showed three faults on the long jump resulting in zero points awarded. Had Hopf competed in and scored 12th place points in all four events he got zero points in he could’ve gotten about another 1,400 points. If he ran the 110 hurdles, which he will be competing in at the State Championship meet, and had a time around his normal pace that would have been 600 points towards his total. In the 100 meter dash Hopf finished 5th with a time of 11.75 seconds, less than a second from the first place finish. He placed 3rd in the triple jump with a distance of 41 feet 8 inches. He had a distance of 88 feet, 10 inches on the discus throw for an 8th place finish. Hopf tied for 3rd in the pole vault with a height of 8 feet 11.75 inches. He finished the 400 in 3rd with a time of 54.07 seconds. Hopf came in 7th in shot put with a distance of 33 feet, 3.25 inches.
Tullahoma did not receive any points for the scores by Hopf and Farrell. The school was not listed on the team rankings after the Decathlon had finished. The Wildcats will be back at MTSU Tuesday, May 23, for the State Championship meet. The first events start at 9 a.m.