Tullahoma was down 20-7 at the start of the fourth quarter at Rockvale Friday night before scoring 21 unanswered points to win 28-20 for their second straight victory.

“First of all it’s the way you start in the month of June, you really start in November," head coach Coy Sisk Said. "It’s what you do between now and then. Telling and explaining to those guys that in order to be successful in these first three ballgames that they’d have to be able to gut it out in the fourth quarter. We’re not past that, because that’s the way we feel. When we hold those four’s up in the fourth quarter we want it to mean something, but what we have to remember is that when we go down, we were down 13-7 at the half, you can’t let that beat you. You’re getting the ball in the 3rd quarter, our guys are gonna learn sooner or later that they can make it through adversity. Tonight was a big step because they saw that.”

