Four plays into Friday night’s matchup, Tullahoma put Stone Memorial in a hole and continued burying the Panthers on its way to soundly picking up a 49-8 home win in the first round of the playoffs.
“We talked about not letting them come up for air,” said Tullahoma Head Coach John Olive. “We wanted to punch them hard and not let them back up. I thought our young men did that.”
Tullahoma got the scoring started when quarterback Ryan Scott hit Joe Duncan for a 62-yard touchdown with 10:28 remaining in the first quarter. Justus Chadwick – who was perfect on his kicks – added the extra point to make it a 7-0 contest.
“We’ve worked on trying to throw the ball further down the field,” Olive said. “We still struggle with it sometimes. We will underthrow it sometimes and we drop them when they are right in our hands sometimes, so it was good to see Joe make that catch.”
After forcing a three-and-out on the defensive end, Tullahoma added to its lead with another quick scoring drive to take a 14-0 lead. This time, KeiShawn Cummings ran over a defender on a 28-yard touchdown run with 7:06 left in the first quarter.
Stone Memorial marched down to the Wildcats’ 27-yard line on its next possession. However, on fourth down, the Panthers fumbled the snap and Tullahoma was there to wrap up the tackle, taking over at its 34-yard line.
The Wildcats then handed the ball to Jakobe Thomas three-straight times and increased its lead to 21-0. Thomas broke free for an 8-yard carry, a 54-yard gash, and put the drive away with a 4-yard touchdown run with 43 seconds remaining in the opening period.
Tullahoma kept its foot on the gas and added four more touchdowns in the second quarter, the first of which came from its quarterback. On second-and-goal, Scott held on to the football on the read-option play and found the end zone from 7 yards out to make it a 28-0 ballgame with 6:23 left before halftime.
Less than three minutes later, the Wildcats once again padded their advantage. Scott hit Brody Melton for a 29-yard touchdown with 3:39 remaining in the second quarter, giving Tullahoma a 35-0 lead.
Scott connected on seven of his nine pass attempts for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also added 17 rushing yards and a score on three carries.
On its next offensive possession, the Wildcats took out its first-string offense, but were still able to score quickly. Backup quarterback DJ Dillehay held on to the football and rushed for a 45-yard touchdown with 54 seconds left in the first half, to put Tullahoma up 42-0.
Eleven seconds later, the Wildcats added their final score to pull ahead 49-0, thanks to a turnover by Stone Memorial. On the ensuing kickoff, the Panthers fumbled the ball and Tullahoma’s Jacob Dixon was there for the recovery in the end zone with 43 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Stone Memorial’s lone score came with 5:31 remaining in the contest when Gage Walker punched the ball in for the score from a yard away. The Panthers went for 2 and converted to trim the score to 49-8.
Tullahoma accumulated 362 yards of offense, led by its rush attack that generated 220 yards. Thomas ran for 86 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
Stone Memorial was held to 165 yards of offense. The Panthers ran for 82 yards, led by Houston Woody who had 56 yards on 11 carries. Quarterback Bryant Carter completed seven of his 12 pass attempts for 83 yards and was intercepted once.
The Wildcats (11-0) will be facing a familiar opponent in their second-round matchup, as they get set to host fellow Region 4-4A opponent Marshall County. Tullahoma previously defeated the Tigers 42-0 in Lewisburg on Sept. 4. Kickoff for this coming Friday night’s matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m.