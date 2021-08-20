The Tullahoma Wildcats were golden in their season opener, doubling up the Shelbyville Golden Eagles 28-14 in their soggy season opener on their rival’s field.
The first quarter saw the teams feeling each other out as the Wildcats were stopped on their first series, putting the ball into the hands of Shelbyville quarterback Kade Cunningham who proved to be a thorn in the Wildcats’ paw all evening. Cunningham took control of the Golden Eagle offense, tallying 23 rushing yards in an eight-minute offensive possession by the Eagles. However, the opening Shelbyville drive ended up fruitless as the Tullahoma defense stopped Shelbyville at the Tullahoma 48-yard-line.
While pinned back at the 5-yard-line on the ensuing punt, the Wildcats found the key to cracking the Eagles’ defense. Tullahoma senior Brody Melton got the ground game going with a 6-yard gain. Jaxon Sheffield followed up with two runs to get them out of the shadow of their own goal post. Quarterback Ryan Scott then found the hands of running back Jacob Dixon. Scott and Dixon connected to gain 46 yards in three passes. Scott culminated the drive, finding Joseph Duncan for the first touchdown of the season.
The Eagles began their trek to the end zone at the 20 yard line with a touchback by Tullahoma kicker Justus Chadwick. Kade Cunningham called his own number for runs that gained 32 yards during the drive. Golden Eagles senior Laquan Young also picked up yardage, having 15 rushing yards in four runs. Cunningham capped the Shelbyville drive when he found wide receiver Kendall Trice for a 16-yard touchdown connection, making the game 7-6. The extra point attempt was blocked by Wildcats Brody Melton and Joseph Duncan.
Tullahoma responded in short order. Scott and Dixon connected again to gain 18 yards to advance the pigskin to the Tullahoma 44 yard line. Running back KeiShawn Cummings took it from there, as he sprinted for a 47-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats a 14-6 advantage going into the half.
The Eagles started off the second half with a time-consuming 60-yard drive that ate up most of the third quarter. After returning the third quarter kickoff to the Shelbyville 40 yard line, Kade Cunningham and Laquan Young both shared the honors of carving up the Wildcat defense, with Young doing the honors with a 2-yard TD romp. A 2-point conversion brought the Eagles even with just over three minutes remaining in the third.
However, their comeback was short-lived, as it was déjà vu all over again for the hosts when Cummings broke the line for a 46-yard touchdown run less than a minute later. An extra point by Justus Chadwick put the Wildcats up 21-14.
Tullahoma’s five-star kicker Justus Chadwick then booted an onside kick, which caught the Eagles off guard. Jacob Dixon recovered the kick for a Tullahoma.
“Jacob had a really good night,” Tullahoma Head Coach John Olive said.
Cummings then made it a hat trick when he scored his third touchdown moments later with a 33-yard scamper, making it 28-14 going into the fourth quarter.
“I couldn’t do it without my team, the brotherhood we have and the dedication we have for the game,” senior KeiShawn Cummings commented after his big night.
The Shelbyville Eagles were unable to recover from the 14-point deficit. The Eagles were held back by the Tullahoma defense and narrowly missed giving up another touchdown to Tullahoma when they stopped Scott on a keeper at the goal line with few minutes remaining in the contest. Another potential Tullahoma touchdown was thwarted when Scott was picked off in the end zone with a couple of minutes remaining on the clock.
“I thought our defense did an awesome job with holding Shelbyville to 14 points,” Olive said in presiding over his 215th win.
The Wildcats only gave up more than 14 points in a game one time last season, that coming in their second-round playoff loss to Nolensville, 15-14.
“Our defense played extremely well and they took the challenge,” Olive said. “I’m proud of Coach Sisk and our defensive coaches for the game plan they put in and our young men executed it.”
Tullahoma will take on the Coffee County Red Raiders next Friday in the 96th annual Coffee Pot game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Coffee County Raider Academy.