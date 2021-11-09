The Tullahoma Wildcats downed the Chester County Eagles 49-12 in the first round of the state playoffs this past Friday night as they began the Road to Chattanooga and improved to 11-0 on the season. With this win, the senior class has now won 30 games and hold the four year record and three year record for most wins of a class. Also this win was Head Coach John Olive’s 225 career victory.
The Tullahoma Wildcats controlled the whole game. The Wildcats struck first when KeiShawn Cummings breached the Eagles defense. Cummings rushed for a 5 yard touchdown. Justus Chadwick put the ball through the uprights for an extra point for the Wildcats. The Wildcats led 7-0 with a little over nine minutes left in the first quarter.
The Tullahoma defense was able to hold the Eagles at their own 25-yard line. Quarterback Ryan Scott and his offense took over at the Chester County 44-yard line. Scott found Krys Uselton down field for a 39 yard touchdown pass. Justus Chadwick topped it off with a PAT to increase the Wildcat’s lead to 14-0.
The Tullahoma defense held the Eagles for a turnover at the Tullahoma 45-yard line. Ryan Scott connected with Brody Melton for an 18 yard pass. Cummings broke through the Eagles defense for a 20 yard touchdown run to cap the short drive. Justus Chadwick booted the pigskin through the uprights for the extra point. The Wildcats led the Eagles 21-0 at the start of the second quarter.
Tullahoma’s five-star kicker Justus Chadwick had five touchbacks during Friday night’s game. Starting at their own 20-yard line, Chester County’s quarterback didn’t account for Owen Stroop who intercepted the ball at the 26-yard line and spirted into the end zone for a pick six.
The Wildcats defense held the Eagles and got the ball back on the Chester County side of the field. Ryan Scott connected with Jacob Dixon in the end zone for a 41 yard touchdown pass. Justus Chadwick added another point to put the Wildcats up 35-0.
Chester County finally got one on the board when quarterback Evan Schippers found Tyricus Anderson for a 24 yard touchdown pass. The Eagle’s PAT was unsuccessful, leaving them on the short end of a 35-6 deficit. Their joy from knocking the goose egg off their side of the scoreboard was short-lived as Jacob Dixon took the ensuing kickoff to the house, streaking 84 yards to pay dirt to give the hosts a commanding 42-6 half-time lead and secure a running clock in the second half under the mercy rule
The Wildcats were still hungry for more coming out of the locker room. Dixon intercepted the ball at the Chester County 37-yard line to set up the Wildcats for their last score of the night. Nathan Delaughter did the honors as rushed to the end zone for a quarterback keeper touchdown. Grant Chadwick put the ball through the uprights to add another point for the Wildcats. The Wildcats lead the Eagles 49-6 with 1:33 left in the third quarter.
The Eagles were able to add another six on the board when Ellis Patterson broke through the Wildcats defense for a 5-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful to end the game. The Wildcats defeated the Eagles 49-12 sealing the deal for a second round match.
The Wildcats will host the Montgomery Central Indians during round two. If the Wildcats win, this will be Head Coach John Olive's 200th win as the Tullahoma head coach. Tullahoma High School will host their T-TOWN Tailgate before the game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.