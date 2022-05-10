The Tullahoma Wildcats continue their way through district play after defeating the Lincoln County Falcons Friday, but falling to the Page Patriots Monday night.
The Wildcats were able to pull off a last inning win against the Falcons Friday night. The Wildcats scored three runs during the final inning to move on in the winner’s bracket.
Jayron Morris was able to tie the game during the top of the sixth when Evan Tomlin singled to center field. During the top of the seventh, Jayden Eggleston walked down the line to first base. Duncan walked with two outs. Morris singled up the middle to score both Eggleston and Duncan Ragan Tomlin singled to center field. Brody Melton singled to left field to score Morris. The Wildcats were victorious with a score of 4-1.
The Wildcats took on the Page Patriots Monday night and fell to the Patriots 7-6 in the final inning. The Wildcats had a 6-0 lead in the middle of the third inning. Owen Stroop walked down the line after being hit by a pitch. D. J. Dillehay walked down the line after four balls. Duncan tripled to clear the bases. Morris doubled to score Duncan. Ragan Tomlin took a pitch and walked down the line. Melton hit a bomb over the left field fence for a three-run homer. The Wildcats led 6-0.
The Patriots were able to score one run during the bottom of the third. Two errors put two runners on base. A single drove in their first run. The Wildcats still led 6-1 at the end of the third inning.
Page was able to put five runs on the board during the bottom of the fifth and tie the game. Four hits and three walks gave the Patriots five runs to tie the game 6-6. The Wildcats were able to get out of the inning with a double play by Dillehay.
The Wildcats were scoreless for the remainder of the game.
The Patriots were able to secure the game during the bottom of the seventh. Two consecutive doubles scored a run for the Patriots to take a 7-6 lead.
The Wildcats are set to play Wednesday, May 11 at 5 p.m.