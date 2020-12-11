Franklin County got off to a slow start on the offensive end Tuesday night and Tullahoma capitalized, going on to soundly pick up a 55-38 road win in the district opener.
Early into the third quarter, the Rebels cut their deficit down to a single possession. However, the Wildcats rallied and went on to take a 43-28 into the final period of play.
From there, Krys Uselton did the bulk of the scoring for the Wildcats in the fourth quarter. The junior guard put up nine points, seven of which came from the free throw line for Tullahoma. Joe Duncan added three points to help the Wildcats seal the victory.
Uselton and Duncan combined for nine points in the first quarter and the Wildcats led 13-6 after the opening period. Uselton knocked down a 3-pointer and added another field goal, while Duncan scored two points on a pair of baskets.
Jakboe Thomas and Ryan Scott each added two points for Tullahoma before the opening quarter concluded.
It was Thomas who led the Wildcats in the second quarter, helping give his team a 26-16 advantage heading into halftime. Thomas scored six points in the second quarter, while Duncan added three points. Ethan Hargrove and Scott added two points before the break for Tullahoma.
Uselton began to be the focal point of the Wildcats’ offense in the third quarter after he netted eight points in the period. Thomas scored four points for Tullahoma, while KeiShawn Cummings and Duncan each scored two points. Ryan Scott added a free throw in the quarter.
In the victory, Uselton put up 22 points for the Wildcats. Thomas and Duncan both finished with double figures as well after each player scored 12 points.
Scott finished his night with five points, while Hargrove and Cummings rounded out the scoring for Tullahoma with two points.
On Thursday, Tullahoma fell at Loretto 49-46. The full recap from that contest will be in Wednesday's issue of The Tullahoma News.