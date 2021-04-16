Following a loss to Nolensville, Tullahoma struck early Tuesday at Giles County and rebounded with a 2-1 district win.
Just 15 minutes into play Tuesday, the Wildcats grabbed the lead for good. Luis Sarabia was able to beat a defender and lay off a pass to Grant Chadwick. Once he gained possession, Grant was able to beat the Bobcat goalkeeper for the score to put Tullahoma in front 1-0.
The Wildcats held that advantage until the second half when Justus Chadwick helped pad that lead. Nine minutes into the second half, Sheev Patel hit Justus with a pass. From there, Justus was able to beat a defender and netted a goal to make it a 2-0 contest.
Tullahoma couldn’t hold the shutout and had an own goal with nearly 12 minutes left in the contest. After Giles County fired a shot, the ball bounced off of a Wildcat defender and into the back of the net to cut the Bobcat’s deficit down to 2-1.
On the defensive end, Tullahoma was able to limit Giles County’s offensive opportunities. The Bobcats had just four total shots on frame.
The Wildcats are next scheduled to host senior night against district foe Lawrence County this Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Tullahoma (4-3-1, 2-3) are then slated to play host to the CSHTEA Patriots on Tuesday. Kickoff for that match is scheduled to get underway at 6:30 p.m.