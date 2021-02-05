Following three-straight losses, the Tullahoma boys’ basketball team rebounded Tuesday with a much-needed 55-49 home win over Lawrence County.
Prior to Tuesday’s victory, the Wildcats were coming off a string of losses that dated back to a Jan. 19 contest at Coffee County. Tullahoma followed that with a home loss to Lincoln County on Jan. 26, before falling at home to Franklin County on Monday.
In all three of those losses, the Wildcats held the lead heading into the fourth quarter. Once again on Tuesday night, Tullahoma led entering the final period of play, but this time, the Wildcats were able to secure the victory.
During that fourth quarter, Tullahoma held a 16-point advantage after pulling ahead 42-26 with 6:46 remaining on the clock. The Wildcats kept that advantage for the majority of the final period, and led 48-37 with 2:43 left in the contest.
However, Tullahoma needed to hang on during the final minutes as Lawrence County answered with a 7-2 run to cut its deficit down to 50-44. Luke Mattox buried a 3-pointer with 1:05 remaining on the clock to pull Lawrence County within six points.
Tullahoma turned the ball over on its possession, but got away unscathed as Lawrence County missed a 3-pointer on the opposite end. Tullahoma followed with five-straight points in the final minute to secure the victory.
Ryan Scott hit three of his four free-throw opportunities. Krys Uselton then added a basket with 20 seconds left on the clock, to put Tullahoma up 55-44.
Lawrence County followed with five-straight points of its own before the buzzer sounded to close the contest to 55-49.
Tullahoma only lost the lead once Tuesday and that came when Lawrence County tied the contest at 3 with 6:04 left in the first quarter. From there, Tullahoma controlled the remainder of the first period and led 14-8 at the end of the opening quarter.
The offense went cold for Tullahoma in the second quarter as the Wildcats shot just 23.5 percent from the floor, connecting on just four of their 17 field goal attempts. Despite that poor shooting, Tullahoma was able to extend its lead and carried a 24-14 advantage into halftime.
Brody Melton led Tullahoma with four points in the second quarter, while Scott, Dixon and Joe Duncan each added two points before the break.
Tullahoma shot a little better in the third quarter, making six of their 16 field goal attempts. Because of that, the Wildcats were able to pad their advantage, and led 40-24 heading into the final period of play.
As a team, Tullahoma connected on just 40 percent of its shots from the floor, making 21 of their 52 field goals. Only two of those shots came from beyond the arc, as Tullahoma hit just 14 percent of their 14 3-point attempts.
Scott led Tullahoma in scoring with 14 points on the night. Melton also finished with double figures as he put up 12 points in the victory.
Dixon finished his night with nine points for Tullahoma, while Uselton added eight points. Duncan totaled six points, while Will Partin netted four points and KeiShawn Cummings scored two points.
Prior to that victory, Tullahoma was coming off its third-straight loss, falling to Franklin County 54-48 at home Monday.
The Wildcats led 38-37 heading into the final eight minutes of play. However, Franklin County took control of the matchup early in the final quarter and never relinquished that lead.
Aydan Yates put the Rebels in front 39-38 to start the fourth quarter. Jamal Blackwell followed with a pair of free throws to make it a 41-38 contest with 7:15 left in the final period.
Tullahoma cut its deficit down to one point on three different occasions, the last of which came with 3:24 remaining in the contest. Scott hit a jumper and the Wildcats trailed 45-44.
Franklin County then closed out the contest on a 9-4 run to secure the victory. Partin scored the final four points for the Wildcats after he hit a pair of late baskets.
After taking a 24-20 lead into halftime, Tullahoma seemingly had momentum early in the second half. Just 18 seconds into the third period, Uselton buried a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 27-20 advantage.
Ke’Andre Johnson followed with a 3-pointer on the opposite end for the Rebels. However, Duncan and Partin scored to give Tullahoma a 31-23 lead with 5:02 remaining in the third quarter.
The Wildcats held an eight-point advantage until the final minutes of the third period, when the Rebels rallied. After trailing 33-25, Franklin County netted seven-straight points to close the score to 33-32 with 3:01 remaining in the third period.
Franklin County even took a brief 37-35 lead after Kane Reed knocked down a jumper with just over a minute left in the third quarter. Less than 40 seconds later, Tullahoma was back in front when Uselton knocked down a 3-pointer to put his team up 38-37.
Uselton led the Wildcats in scoring with 20 points. Partin also finished with double figures after he added 14 points for Tullahoma.
Duncan netted eight points, while Melton put up three points. Scott put up two points for the Wildcats, while Cummings added a free throw.
Tullahoma (10-6. 6-3) was scheduled to head to Columbia on Friday. However, as of press time, the result of that contest was unavailable.
The Wildcats are next scheduled to head to Shelbyville on Monday. Tipoff of the girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the boys taking the floor 15 minutes after that contest concludes.