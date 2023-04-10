THS Soccer team
Russell Smythia photo

Tullahoma traveled to Giles County Tuesday and grabbed a 5-2 victory. This was their seventh straight win and brought their district record to 3-0.

The Wildcats jumped on the Bobcats early. They scored three goals in the first half to take control of the game. Luis Sarabia kicked in the first goal after he received a great pass from Grant Chadwick that split the defense. Gabe Barnes booted in the second goal on a free kick. Tucker Anderson scored the last goal of the first half for Tullahoma after he beat the goalkeeper to the ball on a wide pass from Chase Mattasits.

