Tullahoma traveled to Giles County Tuesday and grabbed a 5-2 victory. This was their seventh straight win and brought their district record to 3-0.
The Wildcats jumped on the Bobcats early. They scored three goals in the first half to take control of the game. Luis Sarabia kicked in the first goal after he received a great pass from Grant Chadwick that split the defense. Gabe Barnes booted in the second goal on a free kick. Tucker Anderson scored the last goal of the first half for Tullahoma after he beat the goalkeeper to the ball on a wide pass from Chase Mattasits.
The ‘Cats added two more goals in the second half to guarantee themselves a victory. Barnes scored the first goal of the half, again on a free kick. Caleb Ballard knocked in the last goal when he followed up on a teammates shot.
The Bobcats did score a goal in each half, but goalkeeper Gunner Green had another good game. He made four saves and disrupted many opportunities by securing the ball on crosses made by Giles County.
The Wildcats JV followed that up by taking a dominating 3-0 win. Jude Smith was the star of the game as he scored two of the goals. Daniel Lukianova assisted on the second goal. Chase Dodson also knocked in a goal from Taiten Brunelle’s corner kick.
“Both squads are playing very well and finished the mid-season/Easter break with great records,” said Coach Richie Chadwick. “Right now we are trying to keep the guys focused and healthy. After the break we will have some tough district competition.”