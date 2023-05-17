THS Baseball team 2023
Russell Smythia photo

Tullahoma’s season came to an end after the 8-3 loss to Lincoln County Saturday.

The Wildcats lost both of the games they played in the Region tournament. They lost 1-0 to Livingston Academy Friday. They came into the Region as the District 8 champions. The Wildcats won the District in both the regular season and the tournament. They finished the regular season with a 22-9 overall record and 11-1 District record.

Tags

Recommended for you