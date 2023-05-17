Tullahoma’s season came to an end after the 8-3 loss to Lincoln County Saturday.
The Wildcats lost both of the games they played in the Region tournament. They lost 1-0 to Livingston Academy Friday. They came into the Region as the District 8 champions. The Wildcats won the District in both the regular season and the tournament. They finished the regular season with a 22-9 overall record and 11-1 District record.
In the tournament at Upperman High School, the ‘Cats struggled to take advantage of baserunners. In the game against Livingston Academy the scored zero runs on five hits. Against Lincoln County they scored three but left six runners on and the third inning ended on a failed steal attempt. The pitching was good as they combined to only give up two earned runs in the two games. They struck out 19 batters in the two games as well.
Evan Tomlin threw the entire game against Livingston. He struck out 12 batters and only allowed four hits. Unfortunately, one of those hits was a triple that followed a walk. Tomlin only allowed two walks. Baylan Tuten started the game against Lincoln County. He threw three innings. Tuten gave up just one hit and struck out four batters, but he allowed four walks. Hunter Hogan replaced Tuten in the fourth inning. He threw 2.2 innings. Hogan struck out three batters, gave up three hits, and allowed just one walk. His command was lost at the end of his outing, as he hit three batters in the 6th which helped the Falcons score three runs. Mason Bratcher relieved Hogan. Bratcher threw the last 1.1 of the game and gave up zero hits.
The Wildcats struggled some at the plate over the weekend, they had a .277 batting average as a team and struck out 13 times in 54 at-bats. Jayron Morris led the way at the plate for the ‘Cats, he had four hits in the two games. Hogan was right behind him with three and two of the team’s three RBI. He also drew the only walk for Tullahoma. Tomlin, Wade Collins, the team’s lone senior, and Avery Smith were the only other players with multiple hits in the tournament. Smith also had the other RBI for the team. Bratcher and Tuten had a hit each.
The Wildcats handled their competition for most of the year, they finished with a plus-61 run differential. If you just account for the earned runs allowed, they had a plus-93 run differential. They committed 40 errors on the year, but still had a fielding percentage of 94. The ‘Cats walked more and struck out less than their opponents. They had 243 strike outs as a team pitching and only struck out 141 times. They walked 105 times and only allowed 92 base on balls. This season included a 10-game win streak in April and winning the District 8 – AAA tournament for the second year in a row.