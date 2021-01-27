For the second-straight contest, Tullahoma entered the fourth quarter with a lead, but couldn’t manage to hang on, this time falling at home Tuesday to Lincoln County 58-54.
After having the last week off, the Wildcats were previously defeated 54-47 at Coffee County on Jan. 19. During that matchup, Tullahoma led 38-32 entering the final period of play, before the Red Raiders battled back for the victory.
The advantage was much tighter on Tuesday night, as Tullahoma held just a 36-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter against Lincoln County. After three lead changes and pair of ties, the Falcons grabbed control with 3:55 remaining in the contest after Caden Jacks knocked down a basket to put his team up 44-42.
Tullahoma was able to keep things close, including getting help from a technical foul called on Lincoln County. Krys Uselton hit one of his free-throw attempts following that call. Joe Duncan then added a basket in order to trim the Wildcats’ deficit to 50-47 with 1:44 remaining on the clock.
On the opposite end of the floor, Tullahoma was called for a pair of technical fouls. Jackson Mullins followed by netting three free throws to give Lincoln County a 53-47 advantage with 40 seconds left in the contest.
Tullahoma was able to trim its deficit down to one possession one last time before the buzzer sounded. With 3 seconds remaining, Uselton knocked down a 3-pointer, cutting the Wildcats’ deficit down to 57-54.
Eli Ogle was fouled on the ensuing inbounds play as he tried to put the game away for Lincoln County. He did exactly that and netted one of his two attempts from the free-throw line as the Falcons sealed the victory.
Early into Tuesday’s matchup, it was Tullahoma that struck early for points and even led 14-2 with 3:24 left in the first quarter. However, Lincoln County added eight-straight points to close it to a 14-10 contest. Just before the end of the first period concluded, Uselton drilled a buzzer-beater to put the Wildcats in front 17-10.
Lincoln County and Tullahoma split the first 12 points of the second quarter. From there, the Falcons outscored the Wildcats 5-2 the remainder of the first half and trailed 25-20 at halftime.
Tullahoma grabbed a 33-27 lead with 3:39 left in the third quarter. Lincoln County began to chip away at its deficit and by the time the buzzer sounded, the Falcons were down 36-35 entering the final period of play.
Ryan Scott led the Wildcats in scoring with 15 points. Uselton also finished with double figures as he netted 14 points.
Duncan added eight points for Tullahoma, while Jakobe Thomas scored seven points and Jacob Dixon totaled five points. Will Partin put up four points and Brody Melton rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats with a free throw.
Tullahoma (9-5, 5-2) is next scheduled to host Franklin County for a makeup game Monday. Tipoff in the boys-only matchup is slated for 6 p.m.
Following that contest, Tullahoma is then slated to host Lawrence County on Tuesday. The girls’ game is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m. with the boys taking the floor 15 minutes after that contest concludes.