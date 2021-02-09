Down by eight early in the third quarter Monday, the wheels fell off for Tullahoma, allowing Shelbyville to break the game wide open and win 73-60 in convincing style.
Krys Uselton buried a 3-pointer just nine seconds into the third period, cutting the Wildcats’ deficit down to 32-24. Shelbyville answered with seven-straight points to open up a 39-24 advantage with 6:15 left in the third quarter.
The Golden Eagles went on to outscore Tullahoma 16-12 the remainder of the third period and took a 55-36 lead into the fourth quarter. It didn’t get any better for the Wildcats and just three minutes into the final stanza, Shelbyville led 65-41.
During the final two minutes of play, Tullahoma chipped away at its big deficit. Joe Duncan scored five points in the game’s last two minutes, while Grant Chadwick, LaShawn Kimmons and Jalen Hill scored to cut the final down to 13 points.
Tullahoma led briefly in the first quarter after Brody Melton hit an early basket and added a free throw. From that point, Shelbyville controlled the contest and led 15-8 after one period.
Melton scored the Wildcats first six points on the night, while Will Partin added Tullahoma’s only other first-quarter basket.
Shelbyville seized control in the second quarter, opening up the period on an 8-1 run to take a 23-9 lead. Tullahoma began to cut into its deficit and trailed 32-21 at halftime.
Uselton netted five points in the second quarter for Tullahoma, while Jacob Dixon and Partin each added three points. Melton also added a basket before the second quarter.
Just seconds out of halftime, Uselton knocked down a 3 to cut the Wildcats’ deficit down to eight points. Shelbyville answered with its quick 7-0 run and led by double digits the remainder of the contest.
Uselton finished the third quarter with six points, while Dixon added five points for Tullahoma. Melton and Scott each added a field goal to make it a 55-36 contest heading into the fourth quarter.
Duncan scored six points in the final quarter for the Wildcats, while Scott added five points. Dixon knocked down a 3, while Hill, Uselton, Chadwick and Kimmons each rounded out the period with two points for Tullahoma.
Uselton led Tullahoma with 13 points, while Dixon finished with 11 points and Melton put up 10 points. Ducnan totaled eight points, while Scott added seven points for the Wildcats.
Partin also netted five points for Tullahoma, while Hill, Chadwick and Kimmons each scored two points.
Monday’s loss comes after Tullahoma lost control in the fourth quarter in a 60-49 road loss Friday at Columbia.
During that matchup, the Wildcats trailed 37-34 heading into the final period of play. Columbia went on to net 23 points in the final quarter to seal the victory.
Uselton scored seven of Tullahoma’s 15 points in the fourth quarter after he buried a pair of 3-pointers and hit a free throw. Scott, Partin, KeiShawn Cummings and Duncan each added two points in the final eight minutes of play.
Both offenses were slow to get things going during Friday’s matchup as Columbia led 11-8 after one quarter. Uselton netted four points for the Wildcats in the opening period, while Duncan and Melton both scored two points.
The teams combined for 31 points in the second quarter and the Lions led 28-22 at the break. Uselton scored five points in the second period for Tullahoma, while Scott added four points. Partin and Cummings each added two points, while Melton hit a free throw.
Uselton followed with six more points in the third quarter, but Tullahoma trailed 37-34 at the end of the period. Duncan added four points for the Wildcats in the third quarter, while Scott hit a field goal.
Uselton led Tullahoma with 22 points against Columbia. Duncan and Scott both added eight points for the Wildcats. Partin and Cummings both scored four points, while Melton finished with three points.
Tullahoma (10-8, 6-5) is scheduled to close out the regular season Thursday at home against Coffee County. Tipoff off of the girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the boys taking the floor 15 minutes after that contest concludes.