The Tullahoma boys bowling team split a pair of matchups, moving to 5-1 on the season, while the Lady Wildcats opened its year with a victory against Marshall County at home Tuesday.
In its first match of the year, the THS girls’ squad dominated from the start in a 22-5 victory. The Wildcats added a 23-4 win over the Tigers Tuesday, before dropping a 21-6 match at Spring Hill Thursday.
During the boys Tuesday matchup, Tullahoma led off the match by winning four of the six individual matchups in the first set. The Wildcats then received two additional points for leading the opening game in pins, 1,002-895, to take a 6-2 lead.
Lance Thompson recorded the first win for Tullahoma, downing his opponent 137-125. Andrew Gonce followed with a 180-134 victory. Gunnar Klein added a 156-87 win, before Harley Penn closed out the set with a 170-146 victory.
Tullahoma went on to win five of the individual matchups in the second set. The Wildcats additionally led the second game in pins, 1,053-952, and opened up a 13-3 lead.
Josh Frank opened the second set with a win for Tullahoma, downing his opponent 181-156. Elijah Wood recorded a 212-177 victory, before Gonce followed with a 148-141 win. AJ Matelstreet downed his opponent 207-201, before Caden Savard added a 147-103 victory.
Tullahoma again added five individual wins in the third set and also led in pins, 985-762. The Wildcats then received the final three points after leading the match in pins, 3,040-2,609, to go on to score the 23-4 victory.
Wood notched the first win in the final set after he downed his opponent 177-115. Klein followed with a 172-99 victory, before Matelstreet notched a 151-133 win. Thompson recorded a 155-112 victory, before Penn closed out the match with a 168-147 victory.
Tullahoma fell behind early during its Thursday matchup at Spring Hill despite splitting the individual matches in the first set. The Raiders grabbed a 5-3 advantage after leading the opening game in pins, 1,073-1,066.
Gonce scored the Wildcats’ first win of the opening set after downing his opponent 191-144. Matelstreet added a 209-176 victory, before Penn notched a 143-132 win.
Tullahoma could only manage one individual win in the second set. Spring Hill additionally led the second game in pins, 1,174-1,002, to take a 12-4 advantage. Penn scored the Wildcats’ lone win in the second game after he picked up a 195-158 victory.
In the final set, Tullahoma added two individual victories, but trailed in pins, 1,111-1,103, and Spring Hill took an 18-6 lead. The Raiders added the final three points after leading the match in pins, 3,358-3,171, to go on to score the 21-6 victory.
Thompson and Savard picked up the wins for Tullahoma in the second set. Thompson notched a 193-140 victory, while Savard added a 167-128 win.
On the girls’ side Tuesday, Tullahoma opened the match by winning five of the individual matchups. The Lady Wildcats also led the opening set in pins, 810-720, to take a 7-1 lead.
Lynsey Jackson notched the first win for Tullahoma, edging her opponent 149-147. Rachael Mitchell followed with a 143-61 win. Emilee Hewitt recorded a 150-147 victory. Hope Sebourn downed her opponent 162-122, before Josie Smith closed out the set with a 93-85 victory.
Tullahoma and Marshall County split the individual matches in the second set. However, Tullahoma gained the slight edge after leading the second game in pins, 782-742, to take a 12-4 advantage.
Mitchell notched the first win for the Lady Wildcats and beat her opponent 152-78. Sebourn added a 153-100 victory, while Smith scored a 104-74 win.
Tullahoma followed that effort by winning five of the individual matches in the third set and also led in pins, 804-625. The Lady Wildcats added the final three points after leading the match in pins, 2,396-2,087, to go on to score the 22-5 victory.
Mitchell notched the first win in the final set for Tullahoma, beating her opponent 124-57. Hewitt followed with a 137-130 victory, while Sebourn added a 183-146 win. Smith downed her opponent 120-74, before Hayley Byrne closed out the match with a 106-63 victory.