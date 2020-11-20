Left shorthanded due to football season still ongoing, the Tullahoma High School boys’ basketball team battled to the end, but lost a 62-45 road matchup at Community on Thursday.
After trailing 27-23 at halftime, the Wildcats tied the contest at 29 with 4:19 remaining in the third quarter. Tevin Cox knocked down a basket to even the matchup.
However, the Vikings outscored Tullahoma 11-6 the remainder of the period and led 40-35 entering the final period of play. Jackson Bailey led Community with six points in third quarter.
That advantage continued to grow as the Vikings scored the first seven points of the final period. Will Reed netted four points during that run, while Evan Petrie scored seven points to give their team a 47-35 lead with 5:22 left in the contest.
Grant Chadwick and Krys Uselton followed by each hitting a 3-pointer for Tullahoma. Danny Martinez added a basket as well for the Wildcats to trim their deficit to 51-43 with 3:15 remaining in the fourth quarter.
However, Tullahoma managed just one more field goal the remainder of the contest. Ethan Hargrove knocked down that basket for the Wildcats, while Community ended the contest on an 11-2 run.
The Vikings and Tullahoma went back-and-forth to start Thursday night’s ballgame. With 10 seconds left in the first quarter, Cox hit a basket to give the Wildcats a 13-11 advantage heading into the second period. Uselton put up nine points for THS in the first quarter, while Evan Tomlin added a basket.
Community rallied in the second quarter and led 22-15 with 4:39 remaining in the second quarter. Tullahoma outscored the Vikings 8-5 the remainder of the first half and trailed 27-23 at halftime.
Hill scored three points for the Wildcats, while Cox and Malik Grizzard each hit a basket. Tomlin also hit a free throw for Tullahoma.
Uselton led Tullahoma in scoring and put up 14 points. Cox and Hargrove each scored six points for the Wildcats, while Tomlin and Hill each netted five points.
Martinez finished his night with four points, while Chadwick scored three points. Grizzard rounded out the scoring for Tullahoma with two points.
Tullahoma (0-2) is next scheduled to host Grundy County Tuesday. The girls’ game is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m. with the boys taking the floor 15 minutes after that contest concludes. Fans can pre-purchase their tickets to Tuesday’s ballgame by using the GoFan app.