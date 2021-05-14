After finishing as the second seed during the regular season, the Tullahoma High School boys tennis team advanced all the way to the district finals. However, the Wildcats were upended there, and fell at Lincoln County 4-2 Tuesday in the finals.
Prior to that season-ending loss, Tullahoma was coming off of a comeback home victory in the district semifinals against Coffee County on May 8. Matches actually began on May 7, but were forced to conclude early due to weather in the area.
Once play resumed, Tullahoma closed the door on the Red Raiders and scored the 4-3 victory to advance to the finals. The teams split the two doubles matches, before Coffee County won two of the three singles matches on May 7, before play was halted to take a 3-2 advantage.
Just a pair of matches remained ongoing when play concluded on May 7. Once play resumed a day later, the Wildcats closed out the match quickly to score the win.
Tullahoma saw its team season come to an end with the loss to Lincoln County. However, Petros Pisinos will still be battling in the region singles tournament. Region is scheduled to get underway on Monday at the Adams Tennis complex in Murfreesboro.