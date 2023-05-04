The Tullahoma middle school golf team finished the regular season off of with an 11-1 victory over Fayetteville on Thursday. The Wildcats finished their 2023 campaign with a record of 5-1.
For the game against the Tigers, Tullahoma had everyone play a doubles match. The groups were Alex Miller/Kayden Shultz, Jack Reed/Peyton Miller, Kyle Tipps/Reece Stewart, and Korbin Thompson/Julie Ketcherside.
Throughout the whole match for every group, no one lost a flag. There were two ties which is how Fayetteville got their one flag overall. The groups of Tipps/Stewart and Thompson/Ketcherside won all three flags. Thompson/Ketcherside had the pleasure of taking on the Tiger’s singles player.
The win over Fayetteville was a great bounce back match for Tullahoma to get back on track after last Monday. They travelled to WillowBrook Golf and Country Club for a match against Coffee County middle school. The Wildcats had a tough game against the defending CTC Champions and lost 9.5 to 2.5.
They started match down three flags, as they only had three teams of two and the Raiders had four teams. Tullahoma’s pair of Alex Miller and Kayden Shultz accounted for all flags. They won the first two of their match and tied on the last one. Everyone else struggled Monday.
The Wildcats look forward to a possible rematch in the Conference Tournament. They will play their first match of the conference tournament on Thursday at Lakewood Golf and Country Club at 4 p.m.