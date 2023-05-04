DSC_0818.JPG

The Tullahoma middle school golf team finished the regular season off of with an 11-1 victory over Fayetteville on Thursday. The Wildcats finished their 2023 campaign with a record of 5-1.

For the game against the Tigers, Tullahoma had everyone play a doubles match. The groups were Alex Miller/Kayden Shultz, Jack Reed/Peyton Miller, Kyle Tipps/Reece Stewart, and Korbin Thompson/Julie Ketcherside.

