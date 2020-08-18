Football season is finally here, as the regular season officially kicks off Thursday when Tullahoma hosts Shelbyville at Wilkins Stadium.
The Golden Eagles are coming off of an 11-2 season that saw them advance to the quarterfinals of the TSSAA playoffs. Shelbyville saw its season end there with a 20-12 loss at Summit.
Tullahoma finished last year with a 7-4 record, making it into the playoffs for the second-straight season. The Wildcats saw last year’s campaign end in the first round of the postseason, losing to DeKalb County 45-34 in Smithville.
Heading into 2020, Tullahoma will be looking to replace several skill players. However, the Wildcats will have consistency on both the offense and defensive lines.
“It’s greater depth than we have ever had at the line positions,” said THS Head Coach John Olive. “We have great size and a lot of lineman who have played a lot of football. You look at Ian Poe and Cadden Bradford. Both of those players have played 20-something games as they started as freshman. Even though they are juniors, they’ve played as many games as most of the seniors have.”
The Wildcats’ coach also noted that Tydrell Mitchell, Jayden Taylor and Logan Crouch will additionally be back in this year’s lineup.
“All of those guys started last year and they’re all be back this year,” Olive said. “Jaylin Newson missed most of last year with a knee injury, but he started as a sophomore on the offensive line and he’s played a lot on the defensive side of the ball. Tyreek Nard, Seth Cullum and Garrett Harris also have a lot of reps on the defensive side of the ball. There’s a lot of players there who have a good amount of football.”
On the offensive side of the ball, Ryan Scott will be the first string quarterback for the Wildcats. As a sophomore, Scott did receive playing time for Tullahoma. In 10 games, he completed seven of his 15 pass attempts for 100 yards, a touchdown and was intercepted once.
Scott was also able to use his legs to pick up yards. He carried the ball 22 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns, including breaking loose for a 47 yard scoring run against Coffee County.
“We feel like Ryan Scott is going to be a quality quarterback,” Olive said. “I wish we would have had three scrimmages to get him ready for the first games because I think he would have learned so much. He’s a dynamic ballplayer and anytime that you have a dynamic player at quarterback, it gives you an opportunity to make something out of nothing.”
In the backfield, Jakobe Thomas will be playing some at running back for the Wildcats this coming year. He additionally will lineup at receiver as well. As a junior, Thomas ran for 482 yards and eight touchdowns, while also reeling in 29 catches for 496 yards and six scores.
Jaxon Sheffield and KeiShawn Cummings are also slated to get some playing time at the running back position.
“Last year, we had several players who played back there,” Olive said. “We kind of liked that. Jakobe Thomas is the best athlete on the team and he’ll play back there some because we need to get him touches.”
Will Partin, Joe Duncan, Owen Stroop, Jacob Dixon, Adam Owens, Jackson Hamblin, Brody Melton and Ragan Tomlin are expected to play at the receiver position. Dixon and Melton both had catches for the Wildcats last year. Dixon hauled in 15 catches for 92 yards, while Melton reeled in nine catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns.
Tullahoma has its defensive line set, but will be looking to replace players at the secondary and linebacker spots. At the linebacker spot, Olive said he expects Justin Scott, Cayden Tucker, Cummings, Sheffield and Brandon Painter to play those positions.
Stroop and Thomas will be splitting time at one of the safety positions for the Wildcats this coming year. Thomas had three interceptions for the Wildcats last year. D.J. Dillehay, Partin and Dixon could man the other safety spot.
Dixon could also receive playing time at cornerback. Landon Foutch will also receive playing time at the corner, while Hamblin, Duncan and Owens could also play the same spot. Foutch had an interception and fumble recovery for the Wildcats last season.
Special teams wise, Tullahoma returns Justus Chadwick who comes in as the No. 74 ranked kicker in the nation according to Kohl’s Professional Camps. As a sophomore, Chadwick made 25 out of his 27 PAT kicks and made two of his three field goal attempts. He will be punting and kicking for the Wildcats this coming year.
While making a deep playoff run last year, Shelbyville will have a new look about it this coming year. The Golden Eagles have a new head coach this year, after Josh Puckett was hired back in March. Puckett comes to Shelbyville after leading Lake County to a TSSAA Class A State Title in 2019, leading that team to a 15-0 record.
Kade Cunningham will return at quarterback for the Golden Eagles this season. As a sophomore last year, Cunningham completed 64 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,999 yards and 20 touchdowns while being intercepted 10 times. He also ran for 587 yards on 133 yards and seven touchdowns.
While Cunningham returns, his leading receivers from last year all graduated. In the back field though, Shelbyville will return Demarcus Smalls at running back. As a junior, Smalls fran for 742 yards and seven touchdowns.
Like Tullahoma, Shelbyville will be needing to replace players on the defensive end, as the Golden Eagles top two tacklers graduated last year. Elijah Malone returns at the defensive back position and as a junior last year, Malone had 88 total tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Kearius Conger, Laquan Young and Naii-Jah Rowe will return on the defensive line for Shelbyville. Conger had two sacks last year for the Golden Eagles, while Young and Rowe each had one.
For those who can’t make it to Thursday night’s game, it will be broadcast live on the LightTube Sports Network channel 23. An audio-only feed will be available on the TUA LightTube YouTube page. Additionally, it will be broadcast on 93.9 FM.
Lastly, The Tullahoma News will be providing live scoring updates on social media. To view those, follow The News’ sports editor Zach Birdsong on Twitter @ZachBirdsong, or like The Tullahoma News’ Sports Page on Facebook. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.