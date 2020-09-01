After outscoring its opponents 80-26 in its first two games of the year, Tullahoma will have a difficult task this week, as it gets set to head to No. 3 ranked Marshall County this Friday.
The Tigers opened the 2020 season with a 24-6 win at Lincoln County this past Thursday night. Marshall County fell behind 6-0 after one quarter, but went on to score 24 unanswered points in the season-opening victory.
In that win, the Tigers collected just 177 yards of offense, the majority of which came through the air. Quarterback Bryson Hammons completed eight of his 15 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown.
A’ky Howard was Hammons’ leading receiver, as the senior reeled in four catches for 36 yards. Devonte Davis had the lone receiving touchdown for the Tigers, that coming on a 23-yard reception.
Connor Hilton added 66 rushing yards for Marshall County in the win. Hilton had 12 carries and a touchdown, while Demari Braden added a rushing score of his own. Braden had four carries for 10 yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, Marshall County harassed Lincoln County, forcing three turnovers and adding a pair of sacks. Jayden Hart and Anthony Diaz were both able to wrap up the Falcons’ quarterback during the victory.
Davis and Logan McKnight each had a fumble recovery, while Kortez Ingram created a fumble. Antomme Cawthorn intercepted a pass for the Tigers.
Marshall County’s defense will try to slow down a Tullahoma offense that comes in averaging 36.5 points per contest. The Wildcats, who are ranked No. 6 in this week’s state polls, are coming off of a 42-13 home win over Coffee County last Thursday.
During that matchup, Tullahoma put up five offensive touchdowns and added a special teams touchdown in the win. Jakobe Thomas reached the end zone three times for the Wildcats in the win, one coming on a 74-yard kickoff return for a score.
As a team, Tullahoma ran for 237 yards with Thomas leading the way with 108 rushing yards and a score. The senior added 17 receiving yards, including scoring on a 6-yard reception.
In his first start of the year, KeiShawn Cummings ran for 62 yards on 10 carries for the Wildcats. Cummings added a fourth-quarter touchdown for Tullahoma in the victory.
Quarterback Ryan Scott completed 11 of his 14 pass attempts for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He was able to hit Joe Duncan for a 40-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Duncan finished his night with 73 receiving yards and his score.
Tullahoma limited Coffee County to 215 yards during win, including just 79 rushing yards. Marshall Haney led the Red Raiders’ offense with 63 rushing yards on 21 carries.
The Wildcats allowed 136 passing yards, as Coffee County signal-caller Connor Shemwell completed 11 of his 25 pass attempts for two touchdowns. Kelvin Verge had both of those touchdown receptions, scoring on 30 and 26-yard catches.
Prior to that win over Coffee County, Tullahoma opened the year with a 38-13 home victory over Shelbyville on Aug. 20. The Wildcats collected 359 yards of offense as Scott and Thomas each had three touchdowns in the win.
Scott completed five of his nine pass attempts for 187 yards and three touchdowns. Thomas had 84 rushing yards and a pair of running touchdowns, while adding a 60-yard touchdown reception.
The Wildcats’ defense held Shelbyville to 282 yards, 161 of which came through the air. Kade Cunningham completed nine of his 17 pass attempts for a touchdown and the junior quarterback added 76 rushing yards.
For those who can’t make it to this Friday night’s contest in Lewisburg, it will be shown live on the LightTube Sports Network, channel 23. An audio-only feed will be available on LightTube’s YouTube page, and the game will also be broadcast on 93.9 The Duck.
Tickets will be available at the box office at Marshall County this Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.