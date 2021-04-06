Tullahoma netted three first-half scores Thursday and didn’t let up the remainder of the contest and secured a 5-0 home victory over LEAD Academy.
Grant Chadwick got the scoring started for the Wildcats with 24:47 remaining in the first half. After receiving the ball on the left side of the field, Chadwick connected for a shot into the back of the net to give his team a 1-0 advantage.
Nearly seven minutes later, Tullahoma added to its lead. This time, Andrew Martin netted the score for the Wildcats. Off of a corner kick, Martin was able to gain possession and find the left side of the goal to put Tullahoma up 2-0 with 17:59 left in the first half.
Martin helped add one more score for Tullahoma with 10:23 remaining in the opening period. After a change in momentum, the Wildcats marched downfield and Martin was able to gain possession. From there, Martin fired off a shot that deflected off the LEAD Academy goalkeeper’s hands and into the back of the net to make it a 3-0 contest.
That lead held until there was just over 18 minutes left in the match. This time, Daniel Melendez found the goal for the Wildcats to make the score 4-0. Sheev Patel initially put up a shot for Tullahoma, but the deflection went straight to Melendez, who capitalized and found the bottom left corner of the net.
Patel helped add the Wildcat’s final score of the game, which came with 5:24 remaining in the contest. Once he gained possession on the right side of the field, Patel dropped off a pass to Ethan Anderson. From there, Anderson made one move against a defender and found the right side of the net to give the Wildcats a 5-0 edge.
The Wildcats (2-2-1, 1-2) were next scheduled to host the MTHEA Crusaders on Tuesday. However, as of press time, the results from that match were unavailable.
Tullahoma is next slated to play host to district opponent Nolensville on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.