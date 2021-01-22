In four-straight performances this week, Tullahoma ran roughshod through all four of its opponents.
The Wildcats led off the week by heading to Coffee County Tuesday and scored a 52-10 over the host school, before adding a 58-6 victory over Columbia the same night. Two days later, Tullahoma headed to Franklin County and beat the host school 72-12, and also added a 72-12 victory over Moore County earlier in the night.
Against Coffee County Tuesday, the Wildcats opened the match with four-straight wins to take a 24-0 advantage. Brayden Johnson (106) won his match by forfeit (six points), while Caiden Mears (113), Caleb Adkins (132) and Cole Morse (138) all won by pins.
After Coffee County cut its deficit to 24-4, Tullahoma countered with 16-straight points to open up a 40-4 advantage. Elijah Cowan (152) won his matchup by major decision (four points), while Rex Nunley (160) and Cadan Avans (170) won by pins.
Coffee County added one final win, before Tullahoma closed out the match with 12-straight points. Roark Konyndyk (220) won by forfeit, while Camryn Potuck (285) pinned his opponent.
The match against Columbia was hardly a contest for the Wildcats as eight of their 10 bouts were won by forfeit. Nunley, Brett Smith (195), Konyndyk, Jaydon Lee (106), Mears, Adkins, Morse and Jerzy Hendrix (145) all went unopposed in their matchups.
Cowan gave Tullahoma its first win on the day, winning by a major decision. Avans later pinned his opponent for the final Wildcat win.
Thursday against Franklin County, Tullahoma once again jumped out to a 24-0 advantage, behind three wins by pin. Unley, Avans and Trint Partin (182) all pinned their opponents while Smith won by forfeit.
After the Rebels cut into their deficit, Tullahoma once again reeled off four-straight wins to take a 48-6 advnatage. Potuk won his match by pin, while Johnson, Lee and Mears won by forfeit.
Franklin County added its final win, before the Wildcats closed out the match with four-straight wins. Adkins, Morse, Hendrix and Cowan all pinned their opponents.
Against Moore County, Tullahoma jumped out to a 12-0 lead, before Moore County notched its first win. The Wildcats then took total control with seven-straight wins and 10 of the final 11 matches.
Cowan scored the first win for Tullahoma after pinning his opponent, while Nunley won his match unopposed.
In their seven-straight wins, the Wildcats won four matches by pins, and another three by forfeit. Partin, Smith and Johnson went unopposed in their matchups. Konyndyk, Potuk, Lee and Mears all pinned their opponents.
Adkins and Morse both added wins for Tullahoma by pin, while Hendrix won the final bout of the night by forfeit.
Tullahoma is scheduled to close out the regular season on Tuesday, by hosting Warren County at the Welsh Wrestling Center. That match is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m.