After dropping five of their last six contests, Tullahoma took out its frustrations this weekend and combined to plate 29 runs in three-straight victories this past week.
The Wildcats opened play with a 12-0 run-rule win at South Pittsburg on Thursday. Tullahoma then followed that by pounding Huntland 13-2 in game one of a doubleheader Friday, before following that with a 4-1 victory over Sequatchie County in the nightcap.
Despite playing at South Pittsburg, Tullahoma was the home team on the scoreboard Thursday night. The Wildcats jumped all over the Pirates with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Jacob Dixon hit a one-out single, but was out at second base after James Sells reached on a fielder’s choice. Jayron Morris drew a walk in the next at-bat. Colton Emory cashed in on his opportunity and singled to bring home Sells.
Cayden Tucker was hit by the pitch in his at-bat to load the bases. Jaden Eggleston then drew a walk to plate Morris to put the Wildcats in front 2-0.
Tullahoma added to its lead with a score in the bottom of the second inning. Jaxon Sheffield doubled with one out and scored when Dixon lined a single into center field to make it a 3-0 contest.
Sheffield helped pad Tullahoma’s lead with a single in the bottom of the fourth inning. He then scored when Sells roped a double into center field to put the Wildcats up 4-0.
Tullahoma then put the game away with eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Colton drew a walk to start the frame, before Sheffield followed with a single. Dixon then lined a double into left field to plate Colton and make it a 5-0 ballgame.
Cannon Emory then hit a one-out RBI single to plate Sheffield. Tucker drew a walk in his at-bat to load the bases. Ragan Tomlin also drew a walk, as Dixon scored to put Tullahoma in front 8-0.
Joe Duncan grounded out during his at-bat as Cannon was able to score, while Colton was hit by the pitch in his next plate appearance. All three base runners then scored as Sheffield doubled to right field to make it a 12-0 contest.
Sells got the start on the mound and picked up the win for the Wildcats. In four innings, he allowed a hit and struck out three batters. Ragan tossed the final two innings for Tullahoma and did not surrender a hit and struck out a batter.
The bats stayed hot for Tullahoma a day later as the Wildcats plated six runs in the top of the first inning at Huntland. Sheffield and Dixon led off play with back-to-back singles. Sheffield then scored when Sells reached on an infield single.
Dixon was able to score on a passed ball, while Sells advanced to second base. Sells also later scored in the inning on a passed ball to make it a 3-0 contest.
Jayron Morris drew a walk in his at-bat and Tucker came in to pinch run for the THS catcher. Tucker later scored when Colton grounded into a fielder’s choice to put the Wildcats up 4-0.
Evan Tomlin singled in the next at-bat before Ragan followed with a double into right field. Cannon was then able to reach base on a dropped third strike as the throw got away from Huntland. Both of the Tomlin brothers scored to make it a 6-0 contest.
Tullahoma added to its lead with two more runs in the top of the second inning. Sells reached on an error, while Morris singled to start the frame. Sells scored when Evan grounded out. Ragan then hit his second double of the day to plate Tucker to make it an 8-0 ballgame.
The Wildcats plated its final five runs in the top of the fourth inning. Camden Quick drew a walk to start the frame, before Evan followed with a two-out single. Ragan hit his third double of the day, this time to plate Quick and Evan to put Tullahoma in front 10-0.
Avery Smith followed with an RBI single to score Ragan. Eggleston followed with a walk and he and Smith scored when Sheffield singled into right field to make it a 13-0 contest.
Sheffield got the start for Tullahoma on the mound. In three innings, he gave up seven walks and struck out four batters. Connor King tossed the final two innings for the Wildcats. He allowed two runs, one of which was earned, on a hit and two walks while he additionally struck out three batters.
Tullahoma once again jumped out to an early lead in the Friday’s second contest. This time, the Wildcats plated two runs in the bottom of the first inning against Sequatchie County.
Sheffield was hit by the pitch to lead off the frame and later scored when Sells reached base on an error. Morris followed with a single in his at-bat to plate Sells to make it a 2-0 ballgame.
Tullahoma added a run in the bottom of the third inning after Dixon drew a two-out walk. Two pitches later, Dixon advanced a base on a passed ball and scored when Sells singled to center field to put the Wildcats up 3-0.
After Sequatchie County got on to the scoreboard in the fifth inning, Tullahoma added its final run in the sixth. Dixon doubled to start the frame, before Sells followed with a single. Dixon later scored on passed ball to make it a 4-1 contest.
Duncan got the start and tossed the complete game for the Wildcats on the hill. In seven innings, he allowed an unearned run on four hits and struck out 12 batters.
Tullahoma (11-7, 4-2) was scheduled to open up a district series against Lincoln County at home on Tuesday. However, as of press time, the result of that contest was unavailable.
That district series between the Falcons and Wildcats is slated to wrap up in Fayetteville on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.