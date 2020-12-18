With just over seven minutes left to play during Thursday’s matchup, Tullahoma held an 11-point lead over Cascade. Six minutes later, the Champions had cut that deficit down to a single possession, before the Wildcats held on for a 49-44 victory.
Ryan Scott gave Tullahoma its biggest lead of the contest after knocking down a 3-pointer to put the Wildcats in front 36-25 with 7:35 remaining in the contest. Five minutes later, and the score at 43-35, Cascade began to chip away at the Wildcats’ lead. Landon Lane and Jackson Davis hit back-to-back baskets for the Champions to cut their deficit to 43-39 with 1:49 left on the clock.
Jacob Dixon hit a free throw for Tullahoma to give the Wildcats a 44-39 lead with 1:31 remaining in the fourth quarter. Justis Carter and Lane then each knocked down a free throw of their own for Cascade to make the score 44-41 with 58 seconds left in the contest.
Joe Duncan and Scott did their part to help Tullahoma maintain the lead after both players hit a pair of free throws, giving the Wildcats a 48-41 advantage with 21 seconds left on the clock. Lane hit a 3-pointer for the Champions on the other end of the floor, but Tullahoma was able to hold on for the 49-44 victory.
Duncan led the Wildcats in scoring and put up 17 points in the victory. Scott also added double figures for Tullahoma and netted 13 points.
Will Partin finished his night with eight points for Tullahoma, while Jakobe Thomas added four points. Dixon added three points and Krys Uselton put up two points.
Early on during Thursday’s matchup, Tullahoma trialed 10-4 with just under three minutes left in the opening period. Uselton and Scott knocked down baskets for the Wildcats to cut their deficit to 10-8 after one quarter.
After Thomas hit a free throw, Duncan put Tullahoma in front for good with a jumper, giving the Wildcats an 11-10 lead with 6:29 left in the second quarter. Duncan went on to score four more points in the period, while Thomas, Scott and Partin each added two points to give the Wildcats a 21-15 halftime lead.
Scott knocked down an early 3-pointer in the third quarter, but Cascade countered with back-to-back baskets to cut its deficit down to 24-20 with 6:02 left in the period. The Wildcats outscored the Champions 9-5 the remainder of the quarter, paced by Partin who scored five points, and Tullahoma led 33-25 heading into the final period of play. Dixon and Scott each added a basket for THS before the third quarter concluded.
The Wildcats (4-3, 1-0) were scheduled to head to Fayetteville for a district matchup against Lincoln County on Friday. However, as of press time, the result of that game was unavailable.
Lady Wildcats fall in overtime
Tullahoma forced overtime with a buzzer-beater Thursday, but in the extra period, the Lady Wildcats couldn’t hang on, falling 49-47 at Cumberland County.
As of press time, the full box score from Thursday’s matchup was unavailable.
The Lady Wildcats (5-3, 2-0) were scheduled to close out the 2020 portion of their schedule with a road contest against The Webb School at White County. As of press time, the result of that contest was unavailable.