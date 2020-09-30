"It's not you, it's me."
Well at some point, the Wildcats have to start wondering if it’s actually them. Early Wednesday afternoon, Tullahoma found out that it's homecoming opponent was forced to cancel this Friday night's matchup.
The Wildcats were scheduled to host Nolensville this week. However, the Knights are unable to play, and athletics at Nolensville have been shut down for the next two weeks due to COVID-19.
The cancellation from Nolensville comes after the Wildcats were originally scheduled to host Spring Hill for homecoming back on Sept. 18. Like the Knights, Spring Hill was unable to play due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
According to Tullahoma Head Coach John Olive, the Wildcats are actively seeking an opponent for this Friday night. He is continuing to stay optimistic and has yet to set a deadline on when the school intends to make a decision about this Friday night's game.
“We are desperate to have homecoming,” Olive said. “In fact, I’ve reached out to two schools in Alabama who are supposed to be pretty good… I’ve talked to five other schools and we are waiting to hear back... we are desperately wanting to play.”
Football isn’t the only sport that has been affected by Nolensville’s shutdown. Tullahoma was scheduled to face the Lady Knights in a soccer match on Thursday. That game was also been canceled.
This is a breaking news story and more information will be updated when possible.