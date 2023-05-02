On Friday Tullahoma hosted Community for their senior night. Wade Collins is the only senior on the team. He was honored before the game with a ceremony and with a painted baseball behind home plate with his number in it.
Collins’s teammates added to the ceremony as they had eight big cutouts of his face from his years of playing baseball. The senior night festivities ended with Collins catching the first pitch from his father.
Collins started the game on the mound for the Wildcats and he threw a gem. He went three and two-thirds innings before giving up a hit, and he only gave up two hits on the game. He went 4.2 innings and struck out four batters. Cade Fanning came into to pitch the last out of the game, so Collins could get a standing ovation and be greeted by all of his teammates on his special night.
At the plate, his teammates made sure they gave him run support early. Baylan Tuten hit a two run home run after Hunter Hogan singled in the 1st inning. Then in the 2nd inning the Wildcats put up eight runs. They had five walks drawn on the inning and four hits. They added their last run in the 3rd with another bases loaded walk. Hogan and Tuten both had multi-hit games, Hogan led the team, with three. Tuten led the team with three RBI. Hogan and Colton Emory had two RBI each.
Tullahoma will host either Lawrence County or Page in the District tournament Friday at 4 p.m. If they win they will play Saturday at 4 p.m. and if they lose they will play again Friday night at 7 p.m.