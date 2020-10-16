After recording a win in the season opener on Oct. 1, the Tullahoma High School boys bowling team followed that with a pair of dominating performances this week to improve to 3-0 on the regular season.
Tullahoma opened its week Tuesday by picking up a 24.5-2.5 home win over Columbia, before following that with a Thursday 22-5 road win over Santa Fe.
The Wildcats took control of the match from the very start winning, five of the six individual matches Tuesday. Tullahoma added to its lead and received two points after leading the opening set in pins, 1,102-874, in order to take a 7-1 advantage.
Josh Frank notched the first win of the match for Tullahoma, downing his opponent 123-102. Lance Thompson followed that with a 178-136 victory, while Andrew Gonce recorded a 192-179 victory. AJ Matelstreet then notched a 200-111 win, while Gunnar Klein added a 218-136 victory.
Tullahoma swept the individual matches in the second set. The Wildcats also led the second game in pins, 1,211-881, to take a 15-1 advantage.
Caden Savard recorded the first win of the second set for Tullahoma, beating his opponent 169-153. Elijah Wood followed with a 189-117 victory. Gonce followed with the Wildcats’ top score on the day, beating his opponent 278-159.
Matelstreet followed that performance with a 177-149 win. Klein added a 216-133 victory, before Harley Penn closed out the second game with a 182-170 victory.
The Wildcats notched four individual wins in the third set and then tied another matchup. Tullahoma led the final set in pins, 1,192-1,054, to up its lead to 21.5-2.5. The Wildcats received the final three points Tuesday after leading the match in pins, 3,505-2,809, in order to record the 24.5-2.5 victory.
Savard tied his matchup with Columbia as he and his opponent ended deadlocked at 178. Tullahoma then went on to record four-straight victories, started by Wood who notched a 242-191 win. Gonce followed with a 203-127 victory, while Thompson recorded a 194-157 win. Klein picked up the final win for the Wildcats, downing his opponent 216-156.
Thursday’s win over Santa Fe saw Tullahoma replicate that success, after it won five of the six individual matches in the first set. The Wildcats grabbed a 7-1 lead after leading the opening game in pins, 1,033-867.
Frank notched the first win for Tullahoma, beating his opponent 160-136. Thompson followed with a 172-109 victory, before Matelstreet edged his opponent 193-191. Klein added a 180-98 victory, before Harley Penn closed out the first set with a 166-155 win.
Tullahoma and Santa Fe split the individual matches in the second set. However, the Wildcats led in pins, 1,191-1,092, to grab a 12-4 advantage.
Thompson, Matelstreet and Klein all recorded wins for Tullahoma in the second set. Thompson scored a 168-111 victory, before Matelstreet added a 247-188 win and Klein downed his opponent 220-147.
Tullahoma added five more individual wins in the third set and led that game in pins, 1,100-903, to take a 19-5 lead. The Wildcats then received the final three points Thursday, after leading the match in pins, 3,324-2,862, to notch the 22-5 victory.
Savard opened the final set with a 177-145 win for Tullahoma. Penn followed with a 224-202 victory, before Matelstreet put up the high score for Tullahoma on the day with a 248-166 win. Frank added a 169-108 victory, before Wood closed out the match with a 175-165 win.
Tullahoma (3-0) is next scheduled to travel to Mt. Pleasant on Monday, before a Thursday trip to Lawrence County. Matches on both days are scheduled to get underway at 3:30 p.m.